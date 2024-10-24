How to watch the 2025 Tour de France route presentation

The 2024 racing season has come to a close and the Tour de France is well behind us so things are quickly moving on to 2025 and next year's Tour. The route presentation for the 2025 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be held on Tuesday, October 29.

We have all the information here on how to watch the live presentation next week, including free-to-air options and VPN streaming options.

Organisers ASO have already revealed the men's race (July 5-27) will start in Lille with the opening three stages all being held in northern France. Other major stages on the 2025 Tour de France route will likely bring finishes atop Mont Ventoux, the Col de la Loze and La Plagne, as well as a mountain time trial in the Pyrenees.

The women's race (July 26-August 3), meanwhile, is set to launch with a Grand Départ in Brittany and three stages held in the western department. Few other details of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes route have been leaked, however.

The route presentation usually attracts a host of top Tour contenders and French racing stars so expect more of the same this time around. Last year, Jonas Vingegard, Lotte Kopecky, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, Jasper Philipsen, Benoît Cosnefroy and Juliette Labous were among the riders in Paris to watch the grand unveiling.

Demi Vollering, Kasia Niewiadoma and Pauliena Rooijakkers filled the podium of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to watch 2025 Tour de France route presentation on TV or live streaming for free

Fans around the world can watch the Tour de France route presentation on the Tour de France website if they join the Tour's 'Radio Tour' club – free of charge.

If you live or are on holiday in this country, then enjoy the month of racing with no subscription fees to pay. However, if you're away from home on holiday during the racing then it's possible to keep up with the action without shelling out for a local streaming subscription.

A VPN could solve your problem, and we have all the information on how to watch the action using a VPN below.

2025 Tour de France route presentation live in the USA

The 2025 Tour de France route presentation is set to be aired live in the USA by NBC and its streaming service PeacockTV. Pricing starts at $6 per month or $60 per year for a Peacock Premium subscription, while an ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan will set you back $12 per month or $120 per year.

2025 Tour de France route presentation live in Canada

FloBikes will air the 2025 Tour de France route presentation in Canada. A year-long subscription will set you back $150 for the year or $29.99 on a monthly basis.

2025 Tour de France route presentation live in the UK

The 2025 Tour de France route presentation will be streamed live on TV on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs an additional £29.99 per month.

Watch 2025 Tour de France route presentation live on any streams

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

