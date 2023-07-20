How to watch stages 19, 20 and 21 of the Tour de France

Tour de France stage 19, 20 and 21 dates: July 21, 22, 23

The herculean GC battle Tour de France between leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and second-placed Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) ended on stage 16 and 17 with the Dane first delivering a stunning blow in the time trial before a knockout punch on the Col de la Loze.

Vingegaard has a comfortable lead in the Tour de France GC standings of 7:35 on Pogačar and 10:45 on the Slovenian's teammate Adam Yates.

While the rest of the Tour de France contenders are spread across a yawning gap of between 12 and 18 minutes and the standings are now unlikely to budge before Paris, there will definitely be action between the riders fighting to climb up the overall standings.

Stage 19 could go either to a breakaway, a sprint, or a late attack with the category 3 Côte de Ivory within the final 30km.

A big day in the mountains on stage 20 is the last gasp for the overall contenders to shift their positions.

Simon Yates in fifth will look to overhaul Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos) who is only 19 seconds ahead of him in fourth, or even his twin brother Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) who has 1:34 on him for the final podium spot.

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) could try to climb over Yates - he is 31 seconds in arrears, or focus on holding off Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) who is just one minute in the rearview mirror.

The focus then turns to the points classification and the sprinters whose biggest day of the year is the finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

NBC hold the broadcasting rights for the Tour de France in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV.

FloBikes will air the Tour de France in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Viewers in the USA can watch the Tour live via the network, while highlights and on-demand streams will also be available.

In the UK, the Tour de France will be aired free to air on TV via Eurosport, ITV4, and Welsh-language channel S4C. Live coverage and highlights are all available.

The Tour will also be aired live and in full by GCN+ in the UK, with the same coverage also available via streaming on Discovery+ and on Eurosport's TV channel. Discovery+ is available for Sky Glass, Sky Q, and Sky Stream customers for no extra cost.

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will carry live Tour de France coverage.

For a local feel and full French-language coverage of the race, head to France TV Around Europe, broadcasters include ARD in Germany, Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, Rai in Italy, and RTVE in Spain.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France stage 8, 9, 10 schedule Date Stage Start time Finish time July 8 Stage 8 12:30 CEDT 17:07 CEDT July 9 Stage 9 13:30 CEDT 18:05 CEDT July 11 Stage 10 13:05 CEDT 17:09 CEDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time July 1 Stage 1 12:30 CEST 17:15 CEST July 2 Stage 2 12:15 CEST 17:04 CEST July 3 Stage 3 13:00 CEST 17:27 CEST July 4 Stage 4 13:10 CEST 17:12 CEST July 5 Stage 5 13:05 CEST 17:21 CEST July 6 Stage 6 13:10 CEST 17:08 CEST July 7 Stage 7 13:15 CEST 17:07 CEST July 8 Stage 8 12:30 CEST 17:07 CEST July 9 Stage 9 13:30 CEST 18:05 CEST July 10 Rest day Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 July 11 Stage 10 13:05 CEST 17:09 CEST July 12 Stage 11 13:05 CEST 17:19 CEST July 13 Stage 12 13:05 CEST 17:21 CEST July 14 Stage 13 13:45 CEST 17:12 CEST July 15 Stage 14 13:05 CEST 17:18 CEST July 16 Stage 15 13:05 CEST 18:00 CEST July 17 Rest day Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 July 18 Stage 16 13:05 CEST 17:36 CEST July 19 Stage 17 12:20 CEST 17:03 CEST July 20 Stage 18 13:05 CEST 17:31 CEST July 21 Stage 19 13:15 CEST 17:11 CEST July 22 Stage 20 13:30 CEST 16:54 CEST July 23 Stage 21 16:30 CEST 19:28 CEST