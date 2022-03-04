How to watch Paris-Nice 2022 – live TV and streaming

The 2022 European stage racing season is well underway as we enter March and with it the 80th edition of Paris-Nice (March 6-13).

The 'Race to the Sun' is, as ever, in competition with Tirreno-Adriatico for attention and eyeballs this week, though the French stage race can boast a top start list to rival its Italian cousin as stage racing royalty and the best of the sprinting world take the start in Mantes-la-Ville on Saturday.

The Jumbo-Visma pairing of Primož Roglič and Wout van Aert are the most eye-catching names starting the race, though there are plenty more stars besides that duo lining up in France.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

Roglič, determined to win in Nice after crashing out of the lead on the final day last year, will face off against a powerful set of opponentes during the eight days of competition.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and the Bora-Hansgrohe pairing of defending champion Max Schachmann and Aleksandr Vlasov provide stiff competition for the Slovenian.

The sprinting stakes will be high, too, as the in-form Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) meet for the first time in 2022. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco), and Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) also race.

Elsewhere, Classics contenders Mads Pedersen, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emairates), Zdenek Stybar, Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) are fine-tuning their form ahead of their goals later this spring.

Check out our race preview for a comprehensive rundown of the big names taking part and the route of the 2022 Paris-Nice.

Live stream

Paris-Nice will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories. A year’s subscription to GCN+ now costs £39.99GBP/€39.99EUR/$49.99USD after the end of a promotional price in February.

British TV network ITV4 will also carry highlights of the race on a daily basis.

In North America, the rights to Paris-Nice are held by Flobikes. A year's subscription to the streaming service will set you back $150 in the USA and $209.99 in Canada.

NBC Sports will also air the race in the USA – that can be accessed with a $4.99 per month Peacock subscription. In Australia, Paris-Nice will be live on SBS Sports.

Around Europe, Paris-Nice will be aired on France TV, RTBF, Sporza, NOS, EITB, and Rai.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Schedule