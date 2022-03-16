How to watch Milan-San Remo – Spring Classics live stream
By Cyclingnews published
Van Aert, Pogacar, Ganna, Ewan, Stuyven, Sagan among the challengers at La Classicissima
The 2022 spring Classics are underway, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy spring Classics live stream guide.
The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April will bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.
La Classicissima isn't a warm-up for future races, though, far from it. Top sprinters and puncheurs have targeted the race as an early-season goal, while a certain Grand Tour champion is also among the favourites. This is our comprehensive guide on how to watch the action.
Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.
Milan-San Remo is up this weekend, the longest race of the season at 293 kilometres and, give or take, seven hours of racing. It's a slow burner, with the early flatlands across Lombardia, the Passo del Turchino, and the run along the Ligurian coast giving way to increasing tension and more hills later on.
The capi climbs of the Mele, Cervo, and Berta give way to the Cipressa and then, finally, the Poggio, where race-winning attacks can be launched as the hill-climbers seek to upset the sprinters ahead of the Via Roma finish.
A host of past winners will be on the start line this year, including John Degenkolb (Team DSM), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).
2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) – the latter aided by Primož Roglič – will command the most attention of those on the honour roll, though. Reigning champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) somehow takes on an underdog role to those fellow stars.
The presence of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the headline, though, with the Slovenian's addition to the start list a potential race changer. He'll have Matteo Trentin alongside him should the race come down to a sprint.
Home hopes rest with Ineos Grenadiers' duo Filippo Ganna and Elia Viviani, though neither are quite top favourites.
Sprinter-wise, the in-form Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), a runner-up last year, looks the best bet. Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) are among the other fastmen hoping to sprint to the win in San Remo.
The in-form Fabio Jakobsen gets a late call-up for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl after 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe sits out due to bronchitis.
The 2022 Milan-San Remo starts at 9:50 local time (10:50 GMT, 06:50 EST) and is set to finish at around 15:48 local time (14:48 GMT, 10:48 EST).
Live Stream
Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the spring Classics.
Milan-San Remo will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.
The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories, with a year’s subscription costing the same as Eurosport and Discovery+.
Local Belgian broadcaster Rai Sport will also air the race.
We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US) and Flobikes (A year's subscription is $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada.
If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.
Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include RTBF, Sporza (Belgium) , France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).
If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.
Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.
Men's schedule
|Date
|Race
|Broadcasters
|March 17
|GP Denain
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 18
|Bredene Koksijde Classic
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 19
|Milan-San Remo
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 23
|Classic Brugge-De Panne
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 25
|E3 Saxo Bank Classic
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 27
|Gent-Wevelgem
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 30
|Dwars door Vlaanderen
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 2
|Volta Limburg Classic
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 3
|Tour of Flanders
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 4
|Scheldeprijs
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 10
|Amstel Gold Race
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 13
|Brabantse Pijl
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 17
|Paris-Roubaix
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 20
|La Flèche Wallonne
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 24
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
Women's schedule
|Date
|Race
|Broadcasters
|March 20
|Trofeo Alfredo Binda
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 24
|Classic Brugge-De Panne
|Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 27
|Gent-Wevelgem
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|March 30
|Dwars door Vlaanderen
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 3
|Tour of Flanders
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 6
|Scheldeprijs Vrouwen
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 10
|Amstel Gold Race
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 13
|Brabantse Pijl
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 16
|Paris-Roubaix Femmes
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 20
|La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
|April 24
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
|Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.