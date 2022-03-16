How to watch Milan-San Remo – Spring Classics live stream

The 2022 spring Classics are underway, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy spring Classics live stream guide.

The series of one-day races in Belgium, France, and Italy packing the calendar through March and April will bring four Monuments throughout the spring: Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but there's plenty of other upcoming racing to look forward to as well.

La Classicissima isn't a warm-up for future races, though, far from it. Top sprinters and puncheurs have targeted the race as an early-season goal, while a certain Grand Tour champion is also among the favourites. This is our comprehensive guide on how to watch the action.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the spring Classics via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Milan-San Remo is up this weekend, the longest race of the season at 293 kilometres and, give or take, seven hours of racing. It's a slow burner, with the early flatlands across Lombardia, the Passo del Turchino, and the run along the Ligurian coast giving way to increasing tension and more hills later on.

The capi climbs of the Mele, Cervo, and Berta give way to the Cipressa and then, finally, the Poggio, where race-winning attacks can be launched as the hill-climbers seek to upset the sprinters ahead of the Via Roma finish.

A host of past winners will be on the start line this year, including John Degenkolb (Team DSM), Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ).

2020 winner Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) – the latter aided by Primož Roglič – will command the most attention of those on the honour roll, though. Reigning champion Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) somehow takes on an underdog role to those fellow stars.

The presence of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) is the headline, though, with the Slovenian's addition to the start list a potential race changer. He'll have Matteo Trentin alongside him should the race come down to a sprint.

Home hopes rest with Ineos Grenadiers' duo Filippo Ganna and Elia Viviani, though neither are quite top favourites.

Sprinter-wise, the in-form Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), a runner-up last year, looks the best bet. Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious), Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), Peter Sagan (Team TotalEnergies), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) are among the other fastmen hoping to sprint to the win in San Remo.

The in-form Fabio Jakobsen gets a late call-up for QuickStep-AlphaVinyl after 2019 champion Julian Alaphilippe sits out due to bronchitis.

The 2022 Milan-San Remo starts at 9:50 local time (10:50 GMT, 06:50 EST) and is set to finish at around 15:48 local time (14:48 GMT, 10:48 EST).

Milan-San Remo route profile for 2022 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Live Stream

Milan-San Remo will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, USA, Canada, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories, with a year’s subscription costing the same as Eurosport and Discovery+.

Local Belgian broadcaster Rai Sport will also air the race.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring Classics season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US) and Flobikes (A year's subscription is $150 in the US and $209.99 in Canada.

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Spring Classics broadcasting options around Europe include RTBF, Sporza (Belgium) , France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Men's schedule

Date Race Broadcasters March 17 GP Denain Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 18 Bredene Koksijde Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 19 Milan-San Remo Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 23 Classic Brugge-De Panne Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 25 E3 Saxo Bank Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 27 Gent-Wevelgem Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN March 30 Dwars door Vlaanderen Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 2 Volta Limburg Classic Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 3 Tour of Flanders Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 4 Scheldeprijs Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 10 Amstel Gold Race Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 13 Brabantse Pijl Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 17 Paris-Roubaix Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Flobikes, Eurosport/Discovery, GCN

Women's schedule