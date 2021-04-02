How to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2021 – live TV and streaming

Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) won the previous edition of the race in 2019

After a break from the calendar in 2020 due to COVID-19, Itzulia Basque Country is back from Monday April 6, with six tough days of racing around the Spanish region set to fill next week.

A stellar lineup of riders head to Bilbao to take the start, with Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) looking to defend his 2019 title against GC stars such as 2018 winner and Vuelta a España champion Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you live coverage during the men's and women's Dwars door Vlaanderen events. We will also be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the Itzulia Basque Country via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

A wealth of other top riders will also be competing at the race. Ineos Grenadiers line up with Volta a Catalunya winner Adam Yates leading alongside past Giro winners Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart in a typically fearsome squad.

Alexey Lutsenko and Jakob Fuglsang join Izagirre at the start for Astana. 2017 winner Alejandro Valverde leads a Movistar team which also includes Enric Mas, while a resurgent Esteban Chaves heads up Team BikeExchange.

Hugh Carthy, Sergio Higuita and Rigoberto Urán lead a strong EF Education-Nippo team, while Max Schachmann, Emanuel Buchmann, Patrick Konrad and Wilco Kelderman represent Bora-Hansgrohe.

Other riders to watch include Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Landa, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious), Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), and Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates).

The race kicks off with a 14km time trial in Bilbao, while the remaining five stages are dominated by the Basque hills. Stages 3 and 6 will be key to the final outcome of the race, finishing atop Ermaulde and Arrate.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2021.

Itzulia Basque Country live stream

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the race.

Itzulia Basque Country will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99 for a single month, £4.99 for a year-long monthly pass, or £39.99 for a 12-month pass.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, the USA, Canada, Australia, and in select other territories around Europe on GCN+. As with Eurosport, live and on-demand coverage is available along with highlights. A year’s subscription to GCN+ will set you back £39.99 / €39.99 / $49.99.

Local broadcaster EITB will air the race in Spain along with TDP. Meanwhile, the race will air on Sporza in Belgium.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Itzulia Basque Country schedule