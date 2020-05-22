How to watch ESPN 30 for 30: LANCE

There may be no racing to watch at the moment aside from virtual competitions, but luckily US sports network ESPN have come up with three hours' worth of documentary for us to digest – the story of Lance Armstrong.

Part of the network's long-running 30 for 30 documentary series, LANCE covers the disgraced American's life and career, from his upbringing and early years as a triathlete to the doping-fuelled pro career, 2009 comeback, and eventually his downfall.

The film, split into two parts and running for a total of three hours, features contributions from around the world of cycling, including from Armstrong himself.

The film, split into two parts and running for a total of three hours, features contributions from around the world of cycling, including from Armstrong himself. Former teammates Tyler Hamilton, Floyd Landis and George Hincapie are among those to feature, while former UCI President Pat McQuaid and ex-USA Cycling head Derek Bouchard-Hall are also interviewed. Procycling and Cyclingnews contributor Daniel Friebe is also among those to make an appearance.

"Zenovich's painstakingly researched film, shot in multiple locations and over many months, is a definitive dissection of a man who remains disassociated from himself and from his actions, that builds steadily to reveal the pool of bitterness that the former Tour de France winner still swims in," wrote Jeremy Whittle in our 'first look' article earlier this week.

"The legend of Lance is a grand American tragedy that wouldn't disgrace a James Ellroy novel. There's the abusive childhood, the raging ambition, the celebrity status, the women, the money and, in the shadows, the bullying, and threats, the litany of wrecked lives and the constant whiff of disaster and death hovering over his sport. Zenovich captures all of this in her film."

ESPN 30 for 30: LANCE live stream

LANCE will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN Player. The television network is only available to view in the USA, so if you have the right cable package then you can watch live on ESPN.

Meanwhile, ESPN Player is available in Europe, Asia and Africa with a monthly pass. The price comes to £9.99 ($12.16), giving you access to ESPN films, coverage of college sports around the USA, the X Games, and much more besides. An annual pass will set you back £69.99 ($85.21). A week-long free trial on offer with both packages, and you can opt-out of both at any time.

Part 1 of the film will be available on ESPN Player from Monday, May 25, and Part 2 will be available from Monday, June 1.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or happen to be outside your normal country of residence at the moment, you'll likely find that your usual live stream will be geo-restricted. You can get around this by getting access to your usual domestic stream by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

ESPN 30 for 30: LANCE schedule

Part 1: Monday, May 25

Part 2: Monday, June 1