How to follow the 2017 Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Coppi's monument on Stelvio Pass (Cima Coppi the highest point in the 2017 Giro) in Valtellina (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 5 The 2017 Giro d'Italia will be the 100th edition of the race (Image credit: Giro d'Italia) Image 3 of 5 A sea of pink in Sardinia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia is shaping up to be one of the best of the millennium due to its percorso - its route - and the strength of the start list. While the television broadcast of the Giro remains the best way to follow the May 5-28 race, there are numerous ways to complement the viewing experience. Social media, for example, has an indelible effect upon cycling broadcast in recent years, allowing fans the opportunity to engage and contribute to the coverage.

There are several ways to follow the Giro d'Italia in 2017 and Cyclingnews has put together a guide to ensure you'll remain up to date with all things Giro this May.

Cyclingnews' Online and mobile coverage

Countdown features

Over the past couple of weeks Cyclingnews has run a series of special features to whet the appetite for the Giro. From revisiting the fascinating story of betrayal at the Carrera team at the 1987 race, to exclusive interviews with the big names and favourites ahead of the 100th edition, you can find them all here.

Live coverage

Once again, we will have full live coverage, from start to finish, of every single stage of the Giro d’Italia. We'll be there from sign-on for the build-up to each stage, through to the post-stage reaction, covering every pedal stroke in between.

Our live coverage will start a day ahead of the race itself, on Thursday, for the final build-up. We'll be live from 11am CET to bring you all the latest from the pre-race press conferences and the teams presentation in Alghero.

Race reports and news

Once the Giro gets underway on May 5, Cyclingnews' daily race coverage will include comprehensive race reports, accompanied by the full results and a photo gallery.

Our team on the ground will be reporting with all the latest news from the race, speaking to the main protagonists to capture the storylines of the 100th edition of the race. Along with rider reactions, we'll have regular features, exclusive interviews, and tech galleries.

Highlights videos

We will have video highlights of each day of racing shortly after the culmination of the stage.

Podcasts

We will be producing regular podcasts throughout the Giro, featuring analysis of the racing and the storylines, interviews with riders, and insights from the road. You can find our preview podcast, in collaboration with Recon Ride, right here. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews Podcast, click here.

More pre-Giro stuff...

Stage timings (all times CET)

Stage 1, May 5: Alghero–Olbia (206km)

Start: 12.10. Earliest predicted finish: 16.59

Stage 2, May 6: Olbia–Tortoli (221km)

Start: 11.40. Finish: 16.58

Stage 3, May 7: Tortoli–Cagliari (148km)

Start: 13.35. Finish: 17.02

Rest day, May 8

Stage 4, May 9: Cefalu–Etna (181km)

Start: 12.00. Finish: 16.57

Stage 5, May 10: Pedara–Messina (159km)

Start: 13.15. Finish: 17.01

Stage 6, May 11: Reggio Calabria–Terme Luigiane (217km)

Start: 11.30. Finish: 16.54

Stage 7, May 12: Castrovillari–Alberobello (224km)

Start: 11.50. Finish: 16.58

Stage 8, May 13: Molfetta–Peschici (189km)

Start: 12.25. Finish: 16.58

Stage 9, May 14: Montenero di Bisaccia–Blockhaus (149km)

Start: 13.00. Finish: 16.58

Rest day, May 15

Stage 10, May 16: Foligno–Montefalco (ITT - 39.8km)

First rider: 12.50. Last rider's predicted finish: 17.15

Stage 11, May 17: Firenze–Bagno di Romagna (161km)

Start: 12.20. Finish: 16.54

Stage 12, May 18: Forli–Reggio Emilia (229km)

Start: 11.35. Finish: 16.57

Stage 13, May 19: Reggio Emilia–Tortona (167km)

Start: 13.20. Finish: 17.08

Stage 14, May 20: Castellania–Oropa (131km)

Start: 13.40. Finish: 17.02

Stage 15, May 21: Valdengo–Bergamo (199km)

Start: 12.10. Finish: 16.59

Rest day, May 22

Stage 16, May 23: Rovetta–Bormio (222km)

Start: 10.25. Finish: 16.47

Stage 17, May 24: Tirano–Canazei (219km)

Start: 11.15. Finish: 16.52

Stage 18, May 25: Moena–Ortisei (137km)

Start: 13.00. Finish: 16.57



Stage 19, May 26: San Candido/Innichen–Piancavallo (191km)

Start: 12.00. Finish: 16.57



Stage 20, May 27: Pordenone–Asiago (190km)

Start: 11.55. Finish: 16.58

Stage 21, May 28: Monza–Milan (ITT – 29.3km)

First rider: 13.10. Last rider finish: 17.10

Social Media

The official Giro d'Italia Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are worth following to keep up to date with all things Giro.

Cyclingnews' social media platforms will also add to your Giro experience with our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts all offering something different and unique.

The official hashtag of the 2017 Giro d'Italia is #Giro100.