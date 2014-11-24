Horner signs one-year deal with US team
American signs with "up and coming" team
Chris Horner has signed a one-year deal with a US domestic team for the 2015 season, his agent has confirmed to Cyclingnews.
Horner, 43, was not offered a new contract at WorldTour level by Lampre-Merida but the 2013 Vuelta a España winner has been keen to prolong his career for another year. Horner signed for Lampre on a one-year deal at the start of 2013 and was set to race the Giro d'Italia before his Vuelta defence later in the year.
