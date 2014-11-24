Trending

Horner signs one-year deal with US team

American signs with "up and coming" team

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) leads up the final climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Horner (RadioShack) holds aloft the Vuelta winner's trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Baden Cooke would have a vicious battle with McEwen in the 2003 Tour but would come out victorious in the green jersey competition

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Chris Horner has signed a one-year deal with a US domestic team for the 2015 season, his agent has confirmed to Cyclingnews.

Horner, 43, was not offered a new contract at WorldTour level by Lampre-Merida but the 2013 Vuelta a España winner has been keen to prolong his career for another year. Horner signed for Lampre on a one-year deal at the start of 2013 and was set to race the Giro d'Italia before his Vuelta defence later in the year.