CCC Polkowice not interested in Horner

American Chris Horner will not be signing with the CCC Polkowice Sprandi squad for 2015, manager Piotr Wadecki said to Eurosport Poland.

The Lampre-Merida team confirmed today that Horner, 43, would not be renewed with the team, putting the 2013 Vuelta a España winner in the same position as last year - without a team as the transfer season is closing.

Wadecki said the Polish team had spoken to Horner's agent, Baden Cooke, but said, "We were not interested in the proposal. Horner is older than me. It would be funny if he and I and our old man Davide Rebellin sat at the same table. We would have well over a hundred years between us."

CCC Polkowice Sprandi has re-signed Rebellin, who is a few months older than Horner, and added German Stefan Schumacher and Slovenian Grega Bole for 2015. Wadecki said he has completed the team's recruiting with two young riders, one from Italy and one from the Czech Republic.