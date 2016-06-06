Horner shows frustration in Philadelphia bike throw - Video

Chris Horner in action at the Winston-Salem Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Chris Horner (Lupus Racing) has been struggling to find his form after suffering from a lung infection for two years. The 44-year-old was finally showing some signs of life and was in the day-long breakaway in the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, only to drop his chain on Lemon Hill.

The slow-motion video captures Horner's frustration as he tries and fails to get the chain back on the front ring. He then throws his bike to the ground in frustration. To add insult to injury, the Shimano neutral service car appears to drive by without stopping as he kicks his bottle in anger.

The episode led the UCI commissaries to penalise Horner under the rule for unseemly behaviour, citing the bike throw and his language.

So this is what it means to "kick off" a bike race. I have always wondered. #PhillyBikeRace pic.twitter.com/8z2qghUwas