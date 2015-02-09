Horner dons new Airgas-Safeway kit

Image 1 of 3 Chris Horner proudly displays the 2015 Airgas Safeway cycling team kit (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 2 of 3 Former Mexican national champion, Luis Lemus is a strong addition to the team for 2015 (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 3 of 3 Griffin Easter, the 2014 USA Cycling collegiate national road champion (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

American Chris Horner joined his new Airgas-Safeway team in Northern California this week for the squad's training camp and team presentation, which takes place in San Francisco on February 12. Cyclingnews was provided first images of Horner in the newly designed team kit.

Horner, 43, joined the young Continental team this season in order to remain closer to home with his family, and together with former Mexican National Champion Luis Lemus will act as a mentor to the team's young riders, like D1 Collegiate National Champion Griffin Easter.

Horner will target a number of domestic events this year, such as the US Professional Road National Championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and the Tour of Utah. Tour of California was the team's main focus for the first half of the season, but the race organisers AEG did not extend an invitation to the team, despite having the 2011 race winner in their ranks.