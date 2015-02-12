2015 jerseys: Trek Factory is voted top, Ag2r-La Mondiale flop

Image 1 of 6 Fabian Cancellara and Riccardo Zoidl model the 2015 Trek Factory Racing kit (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 2 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) wins again. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 4 of 6 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Luca Bettini) Image 5 of 6 Greg Henderson on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 6 New kit, new bikes, and a new sponsor for 2015 (Image credit: Bianchi)

Trek Factory Racing has the best jersey of 2015 and Ag2r-La Mondiale has the worst one, according to Lien Degol, the "house stylist" for the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

She picked the four best and worst jersey designs of the 2015 season.Trek Factory Racing's classic looking white and black design came out on top.

"The colours blend well together, the shorts - printed with vertical stripes - is innovative and the zipper on the chest is almost invisible," she said. "It is sleek and a class better than the rest. The abs come nicely to the fore and the jersey exudes power. A wow factor."

Number two amongst the best kit designs was that of Giant-Alpecin, one of the many black jerseys in the peloton this year. Degol liked the two white stripes, saying "Thanks to the black shoulders the riders seem even tougher and more athletically built than they already are."

The bright red retro Lotto-Soudal was third best, although she would have chosen red shorts "to complete the picture." Fourth was Team Sky, the "pioneer" of the current rage for black jerseys, and also featuring two turquoise stripes which are "subtle but striking."

The worst dressed of 2015

The bottom four jersey designs start with LottoNL-Jumbo's yellow and black.

"Fortunately there are no fashionable Italian riders in this Dutch team, because I do not think that would want to wear this outfit," Degol said. Wanty-Groupe Gobert came in for criticism, as well. "The finish is sloppy and the logos of the sponsors printed less sharp compared to other teams."

Second worst of all was the "dark blue-pink-green" of Lampre-Merida. "It's an Italian team and Italians like to make a flamboyant appearance, but this shirt is too flamboyant," she suggested.

Ag2r-La Mondiale's now traditional brown and turquoise was found to be the "weakest of the class," Degol said, "A jersey that brings me right back to the eighties, and that time is just as passé. For the colour combination of brown-white-turquoise I find to nothing. Especially that mud brown is disappointing."