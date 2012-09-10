Hopes of France lie with Voeckler at world championships

Image 1 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) winner of the King of the Mountains title (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in his French champion's kit (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 4 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography)

French national team selector Laurent Jalabert has built the country's team for the UCI Road World Championships around Thomas Voeckler, L'Equipe reported today. The feisty Europcar rider will have several other puncheurs at his side, including Sylvain Chavanel and Tony Gallopin.

With the Limburg road race course finishing just after the Cauberg, Voeckler's fifth place in the Amstel Gold Race on the same climb shows he has the capabilities for a high finish this year.

Voeckler will also be assisted by his trade teammate Vincent Jerome, Mickaël Delage and Arthur Vichot (FDJ-Big Mat), Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun), Maxim Bouet (AG2R) and Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun).

Chavanel will also compete in the time trial along with Jérémy Roy (FDJ - Big Mat).

France's top finisher at the 2012 Olympic Games women's road race, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, will head up the women's team for the road race.

France for the UCI Road World Championships

Road Race: Maxime Bouet (AG2R), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step), Jerome Coppel (Saur-Sojasun), Mickael Delage (FDJ-BigMat), Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Tony Gallopin (Radioshack Nissan), Vincent Jerome (Europcar), Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar). Reserve: Jérémy Roy (FDJ-BigMat)

Time trial: Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step), Jérémy Roy (FDJ-Big Mat)

Women's road race: Sandrine Bideau, Audrey Cordon, Sophie Creux, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Edwige Pitel, Amélie Rivat. Reserve: Mélodie Lesueur