Hoogerheide decides World Cup Champions
Stybar, Van den Brand, Meeusen, Van der Poel crowned in The Netherlands
After the final round in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands, Zdenek Stybar, Daphny Van den Brand, Tom Meeusen and David Van der Poel emerged from the 2009/2010 Cyclo-cross World Cup as the champions of their respective categories.
While Stybar and Meeusen were able to hold on to existing leads, Van den Brand's and Van der Poel's wins came as their rivals fell by the wayside on the final hurdles of the World Cup season. While Dutchman Van der Poel was the only overall Champion to record victory over the weekend, with a win in the junior men's race, his fellow title winners all faced hard-fought finales.
"I'm hurting all over," Fidea's Zdenek Stybar told Sporza. "It was a tough race. Niels [Albert] rode very strongly today; it was like day and night compared to last week [at the Roubaix World Cup round]. I did not feel very well today and made many mistakes."
Despite his assessment of the race, Stybar's second place was enough to secure a four-point victory over Albert in the World Cup standings. While the Belgian's win in The Netherlands saw him finish with a 4-3 advantage in terms of World Cup race victories, Stybar's consistency in the remaining events was the key to his title.
With US rider Katie Compton absent from the final two rounds of the women's World Cup series, Dutchwoman Van den Brand was able to assume an unassailable lead. Podium positions in all but two rounds put her in a position to contend for the title, and despite a late charge by her compatriot Marianne Vos - who claimed the final round on Sunday - Van den Brand's third was enough to secure the title with a five-point margin.
In contrast to the tight contests of his fellow title winners, Meeusen's victory was commanding, 70 points clear of Slovakia's Robert Gavenda. A race winner in Roubaix last week and Zolder in December, Meeusen was upstaged by Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland) in the final round, but will now head into the elite category with the under-23 World Cup title stamped on his palmares.
Van der Poel's victory in the junior men's race in Hoogerheide turned into a double celebration as his closest rival in the title race, compatriot Gert-Jan Bosman, faded to sixth.
World Championship favourite tag begins
With the World Cup finale doubling as a final hit-out for next weekend's Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic, the favourites for the elite men have also started to jostle for the underdog tag.
World Cup winner Stybar will be charged to take a home championship victory, but pointed to Belgian rival Sven Nys as the man most likely to perform on what will be an icy Czech course.
"I hope to recover properly for the World Championships," Stybar told Sporza after today's race. "Sven Nys is the main favorite for me there. He is the strongest on ice."
Nys himself surprised observers with a fifth place finish in Hoogerheide, but deflected attention for next week's Worlds towards his compatriot and reigning champion, Albert. "It is clear that Albert is also a favorite in Tabor," he said. "He was very strong [today], but I hope I will play a role. It will be an exciting World Championships."
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)
|635
|pts
|2
|Niels Albert (Belgium)
|631
|3
|Sven Nys (Belgium)
|535
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Belgium)
|517
|5
|Kevin Pauwels (Belgium)
|440
|6
|Gerben De Knegt (Netherlands)
|428
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Belgium)
|399
|8
|Erwin Vervecken (Belgium)
|376
|9
|Francis Mourey (France)
|366
|10
|Christian Heule (Switzerland)
|350
|11
|Enrico Franzoi (Italy)
|345
|12
|Radomir Simunek (Czech Republic)
|309
|13
|Martin Zlamalik (Czech Republic)
|307
|14
|Steve Chainel (France)
|300
|15
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|282
|16
|Petr Dlask (Czech Republic)
|276
|17
|Martin Bina (Czech Republic)
|270
|18
|Jonathan Page (United States Of America)
|269
|19
|Mariusz Gil (Poland)
|258
|20
|Thijs Al (Netherlands)
|256
|21
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|253
|22
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Netherlands)
|251
|23
|Bart Wellens (Belgium)
|250
|24
|Marco Bianco (Italy)
|218
|25
|John Gadret (France)
|182
|26
|Kamil Ausbuher (Czech Republic)
|172
|27
|Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|161
|28
|Laurent Colombatto (France)
|158
|29
|Nicolas Bazin (France)
|152
|30
|Wilant Van Gils (Netherlands)
|151
|31
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Netherlands)
|142
|32
|David Derepas (France)
|129
|33
|Jan Verstraeten (Belgium)
|126
|34
|Ondrej Bambula (Czech Republic)
|120
|35
|Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Netherlands)
|116
|36
|Philipp Walsleben (Germany)
|113
|37
|Luca Damiani (Italy)
|107
|38
|Jérome Chevallier (France)
|106
|39
|Fabio Ursi (Italy)
|106
|40
|Christoph Pfingsten (Germany)
|103
|41
|Alessandro Gambino (Italy)
|98
|42
|Ian Field (Great Britain)
|74
|43
|Jonathan Lopez (France)
|71
|44
|Milan Barenyi (Slovakia)
|70
|45
|Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)
|64
|46
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Luxembourg)
|62
|47
|Rob Peeters (Belgium)
|59
|48
|Joachim Parbo (Denmark)
|57
|49
|Ivar Hartogs (Netherlands)
|56
|50
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spain)
|54
|51
|Johannes Sickmueller (Germany)
|53
|52
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
|52
|53
|James Driscoll (United States Of America)
|52
|54
|Arnaud Labbe (France)
|47
|55
|Robert Glajza (Slovakia)
|44
|56
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spain)
|43
|57
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)
|41
|58
|Marek Cichosz (Poland)
|40
|59
|Vaclav Metlicka (Slovakia)
|37
|60
|Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)
|35
|61
|Lukas Kloucek (Czech Republic)
|30
|62
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|29
|63
|Sascha Weber (Germany)
|28
|64
|Martin Haring (Slovakia)
|28
|65
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Czech Republic)
|27
|66
|Bram Schmitz (Netherlands)
|26
|67
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Netherlands)
|26
|68
|Sascha Wagner (Germany)
|26
|69
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|25
|70
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spain)
|24
|71
|Magnus Darvell (Sweden)
|24
|72
|René Lang (Switzerland)
|23
|73
|Marco Ponta (Italy)
|21
|74
|Jan Soetens (Belgium)
|20
|75
|Troy Wells (United States Of America)
|20
|76
|Timothy Johnson (United States Of America)
|19
|77
|Jody Crawforth (Great Britain)
|17
|78
|David Seco Amundarain (Spain)
|16
|79
|Andreas Moser (Switzerland)
|16
|80
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spain)
|15
|81
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spain)
|14
|82
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)
|13
|83
|Zdenek Mlynar (Czech Republic)
|13
|84
|Ryan Trebon (United States Of America)
|12
|85
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Japan)
|11
|86
|Tommy Nielsen (Denmark)
|11
|87
|Gusty Bausch (Luxembourg)
|11
|88
|Julien Pion (France)
|10
|89
|Jens Westergren (Sweden)
|10
|90
|David Lozano Riba (Spain)
|9
|91
|Clément Bourgoin (France)
|9
|92
|Mike Garrigan (Canada)
|7
|93
|Paul Voss (Germany)
|6
|94
|Peter Presslauer (Austria)
|4
|95
|Marek Canecky (Slovakia)
|3
|96
|Paul Oldham (Great Britain)
|2
|97
|Zoltan Tisza (Hungary)
|2
|98
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (France)
|1
|99
|Rafael Visinelli (Italy)
|1
|1
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Netherlands)
|330
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|325
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)
|268
|4
|Katherine Compton (United States Of America)
|260
|5
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)
|235
|6
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)
|203
|7
|Caroline Mani (France)
|184
|8
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|176
|9
|Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)
|135
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)
|131
|11
|Helen Wyman (Great Britain)
|126
|12
|Linda Van Rijen (Netherlands)
|110
|13
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|106
|14
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|103
|15
|Reza Hormes (Netherlands)
|95
|16
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)
|91
|17
|Gabriella Day (Great Britain)
|89
|18
|Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)
|84
|19
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (France)
|79
|20
|Jana Kyptova (Czech Republic)
|78
|21
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Belgium)
|77
|22
|Nikki Harris (Great Britain)
|71
|23
|Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)
|61
|24
|Amy Dombroski (United States Of America)
|59
|25
|Maureen Demaret Guichardot (France)
|55
|26
|Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)
|43
|27
|Evelyn Staffler (Italy)
|38
|28
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|34
|29
|Meredith Miller (United States Of America)
|30
|30
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spain)
|29
|31
|Saskia Elemans (Netherlands)
|29
|32
|Veronica Alessio (Italy)
|29
|33
|Martina Zwick (Germany)
|22
|34
|Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
|22
|35
|Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)
|20
|36
|Nancy Bober (Belgium)
|18
|37
|Maureen Bruno Roy (United States Of America)
|16
|38
|Annie Last (Great Britain)
|15
|39
|Susan Butler (United States Of America)
|14
|40
|Camille Darcel (France)
|11
|41
|Francesca Cucciniello (Italy)
|10
|42
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (France)
|8
|43
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Belgium)
|8
|44
|Suzie Godart (Luxembourg)
|7
|45
|Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)
|6
|46
|Veerle Ingels (Belgium)
|6
|47
|Elke Riedl (Austria)
|6
|48
|Nikoline Hansen (Denmark)
|6
|49
|Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)
|5
|50
|Rebecca Talen (Netherlands)
|4
|51
|Stefania Vecchio (Italy)
|4
|52
|Agnes Naumann (Germany)
|3
|53
|Ayako Toyooka (Japan)
|3
|54
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Italy)
|3
|55
|Birgit Hollmann (Germany)
|3
|56
|Vicki Thomas (Canada)
|3
|57
|Christine Vardaros (United States Of America)
|2
|58
|Marzena Wasiuk (Poland)
|1
|59
|Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)
|1
|1
|Tom Meeusen (Belgium)
|250
|pts
|2
|Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)
|180
|3
|Arnaud Jouffroy (France)
|164
|4
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|162
|5
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)
|131
|6
|Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
|124
|7
|Jim Aernouts (Belgium)
|120
|8
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|117
|9
|Joeri Adams (Belgium)
|114
|10
|Cristian Cominelli (Italy)
|112
|11
|Jan Denuwelaere (Belgium)
|108
|12
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland)
|93
|13
|Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)
|88
|14
|Matthieu Boulo (France)
|85
|15
|Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)
|84
|16
|Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)
|83
|17
|Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|77
|18
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|71
|19
|Sascha Weber (Germany)
|65
|20
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Belgium)
|59
|21
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|53
|22
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|53
|23
|Mitchell Huenders (Netherlands)
|42
|24
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|37
|25
|Kevin Cant (Belgium)
|30
|26
|Marcel Meisen (Germany)
|30
|27
|Ole Quast (Germany)
|30
|28
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|28
|29
|Matthias Rupp (Switzerland)
|25
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Italy)
|21
|31
|Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)
|18
|32
|Alessandro Calderan (Italy)
|18
|33
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|17
|34
|Stef Boden (Belgium)
|16
|35
|Valentin Scherz (Switzerland)
|15
|36
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands)
|12
|37
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|12
|38
|Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)
|11
|39
|Nico Brüngger (Switzerland)
|11
|40
|Melvin Rulliere (France)
|11
|41
|Irwin Gras (France)
|10
|42
|Sven Beelen (Belgium)
|8
|43
|Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Germany)
|7
|44
|Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)
|7
|45
|Fabian Danner (Germany)
|6
|46
|David Menger (Czech Republic)
|6
|47
|Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
|5
|48
|Filip Adel (Czech Republic)
|5
|49
|Mattias Nilsson (Sweden)
|4
|50
|Aurelien Gizzi (France)
|4
|51
|Max Walsleben (Germany)
|4
|52
|Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)
|3
|53
|Jimmy Turgis (France)
|2
|54
|Ruben Veestraeten (Belgium)
|2
|1
|David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|223
|pts
|2
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|207
|3
|Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)
|165
|4
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|154
|5
|Emilien Viennet (France)
|146
|6
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|143
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|135
|8
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|124
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|117
|10
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|115
|11
|Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)
|105
|12
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|100
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|100
|14
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|99
|15
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|94
|16
|David Menut (France)
|89
|17
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|82
|18
|Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)
|72
|19
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|67
|20
|Bart De Vocht (Belgium)
|59
|21
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)
|50
|22
|Rudy Lorenzon (Italy)
|40
|23
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|37
|24
|Frederik Geerts (Belgium)
|34
|25
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|30
|26
|Andrea Righettini (Italy)
|29
|27
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|24
|28
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)
|23
|29
|Clément Lebras (France)
|19
|30
|Clément Venturini (France)
|17
|31
|Michael Casagrande (Italy)
|16
|32
|Joeri Hofman (Belgium)
|15
|33
|Xandro Meurisse (Belgium)
|14
|34
|Jannick Geisler (Germany)
|14
|35
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|13
|36
|Anthonin Didier (France)
|12
|37
|Floris De Tier (Belgium)
|10
|38
|Julian Levasseur (France)
|8
|39
|Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)
|7
|40
|Bastien Duculty (France)
|5
|41
|Dries Heylen (Belgium)
|5
|42
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|5
|43
|Joey Van Rhee (Netherlands)
|4
|44
|Kévin Bouvard (France)
|4
|45
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|4
|46
|Hendrik Sweeck (Belgium)
|3
|47
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)
|3
|48
|Julian Lehmann (Germany)
|3
|49
|Vincent Louiche (France)
|2
|50
|Enrico Scapolan (Italy)
|2
|51
|Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)
|1
|52
|Luca Guerrini (Italy)
|1
