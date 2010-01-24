Trending

Hoogerheide decides World Cup Champions

Stybar, Van den Brand, Meeusen, Van der Poel crowned in The Netherlands

Image 1 of 3

David Van der Poel.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 3

Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) wins the overall elite men's World Cup title.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 3

Daphny Van den Brand finishes third and hopes to keep her World Cup lead.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

After the final round in Hoogerheide, The Netherlands, Zdenek Stybar, Daphny Van den Brand, Tom Meeusen and David Van der Poel emerged from the 2009/2010 Cyclo-cross World Cup as the champions of their respective categories.

While Stybar and Meeusen were able to hold on to existing leads, Van den Brand's and Van der Poel's wins came as their rivals fell by the wayside on the final hurdles of the World Cup season. While Dutchman Van der Poel was the only overall Champion to record victory over the weekend, with a win in the junior men's race, his fellow title winners all faced hard-fought finales.

"I'm hurting all over," Fidea's Zdenek Stybar told Sporza. "It was a tough race. Niels [Albert] rode very strongly today; it was like day and night compared to last week [at the Roubaix World Cup round]. I did not feel very well today and made many mistakes."

Despite his assessment of the race, Stybar's second place was enough to secure a four-point victory over Albert in the World Cup standings. While the Belgian's win in The Netherlands saw him finish with a 4-3 advantage in terms of World Cup race victories, Stybar's consistency in the remaining events was the key to his title.

With US rider Katie Compton absent from the final two rounds of the women's World Cup series, Dutchwoman Van den Brand was able to assume an unassailable lead. Podium positions in all but two rounds put her in a position to contend for the title, and despite a late charge by her compatriot Marianne Vos - who claimed the final round on Sunday - Van den Brand's third was enough to secure the title with a five-point margin.

In contrast to the tight contests of his fellow title winners, Meeusen's victory was commanding, 70 points clear of Slovakia's Robert Gavenda. A race winner in Roubaix last week and Zolder in December, Meeusen was upstaged by Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland) in the final round, but will now head into the elite category with the under-23 World Cup title stamped on his palmares.

Van der Poel's victory in the junior men's race in Hoogerheide turned into a double celebration as his closest rival in the title race, compatriot Gert-Jan Bosman, faded to sixth.

World Championship favourite tag begins

With the World Cup finale doubling as a final hit-out for next weekend's Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic, the favourites for the elite men have also started to jostle for the underdog tag.

World Cup winner Stybar will be charged to take a home championship victory, but pointed to Belgian rival Sven Nys as the man most likely to perform on what will be an icy Czech course.

"I hope to recover properly for the World Championships," Stybar told Sporza after today's race. "Sven Nys is the main favorite for me there. He is the strongest on ice."

Nys himself surprised observers with a fifth place finish in Hoogerheide, but deflected attention for next week's Worlds towards his compatriot and reigning champion, Albert. "It is clear that Albert is also a favorite in Tabor," he said. "He was very strong [today], but I hope I will play a role. It will be an exciting World Championships."

Men's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup final standings
1Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic)635pts
2Niels Albert (Belgium)631
3Sven Nys (Belgium)535
4Klaas Vantornout (Belgium)517
5Kevin Pauwels (Belgium)440
6Gerben De Knegt (Netherlands)428
7Bart Aernouts (Belgium)399
8Erwin Vervecken (Belgium)376
9Francis Mourey (France)366
10Christian Heule (Switzerland)350
11Enrico Franzoi (Italy)345
12Radomir Simunek (Czech Republic)309
13Martin Zlamalik (Czech Republic)307
14Steve Chainel (France)300
15Dieter Vanthourenhout (Belgium)282
16Petr Dlask (Czech Republic)276
17Martin Bina (Czech Republic)270
18Jonathan Page (United States Of America)269
19Mariusz Gil (Poland)258
20Thijs Al (Netherlands)256
21Sven Vanthourenhout (Belgium)253
22Thijs Van Amerongen (Netherlands)251
23Bart Wellens (Belgium)250
24Marco Bianco (Italy)218
25John Gadret (France)182
26Kamil Ausbuher (Czech Republic)172
27Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland)161
28Laurent Colombatto (France)158
29Nicolas Bazin (France)152
30Wilant Van Gils (Netherlands)151
31Patrick Van Leeuwen (Netherlands)142
32David Derepas (France)129
33Jan Verstraeten (Belgium)126
34Ondrej Bambula (Czech Republic)120
35Eddy Van Ijzendoorn (Netherlands)116
36Philipp Walsleben (Germany)113
37Luca Damiani (Italy)107
38Jérome Chevallier (France)106
39Fabio Ursi (Italy)106
40Christoph Pfingsten (Germany)103
41Alessandro Gambino (Italy)98
42Ian Field (Great Britain)74
43Jonathan Lopez (France)71
44Milan Barenyi (Slovakia)70
45Lukas Flückiger (Switzerland)64
46Jean-Pierre Drucker (Luxembourg)62
47Rob Peeters (Belgium)59
48Joachim Parbo (Denmark)57
49Ivar Hartogs (Netherlands)56
50Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spain)54
51Johannes Sickmueller (Germany)53
52Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)52
53James Driscoll (United States Of America)52
54Arnaud Labbe (France)47
55Robert Glajza (Slovakia)44
56Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spain)43
57Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)41
58Marek Cichosz (Poland)40
59Vaclav Metlicka (Slovakia)37
60Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)35
61Lukas Kloucek (Czech Republic)30
62Elia Silvestri (Italy)29
63Sascha Weber (Germany)28
64Martin Haring (Slovakia)28
65Vladimir Kyzivat (Czech Republic)27
66Bram Schmitz (Netherlands)26
67Roy Van Heeswijk (Netherlands)26
68Sascha Wagner (Germany)26
69Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spain)25
70Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spain)24
71Magnus Darvell (Sweden)24
72René Lang (Switzerland)23
73Marco Ponta (Italy)21
74Jan Soetens (Belgium)20
75Troy Wells (United States Of America)20
76Timothy Johnson (United States Of America)19
77Jody Crawforth (Great Britain)17
78David Seco Amundarain (Spain)16
79Andreas Moser (Switzerland)16
80Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spain)15
81Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spain)14
82Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)13
83Zdenek Mlynar (Czech Republic)13
84Ryan Trebon (United States Of America)12
85Keiichi Tsujiura (Japan)11
86Tommy Nielsen (Denmark)11
87Gusty Bausch (Luxembourg)11
88Julien Pion (France)10
89Jens Westergren (Sweden)10
90David Lozano Riba (Spain)9
91Clément Bourgoin (France)9
92Mike Garrigan (Canada)7
93Paul Voss (Germany)6
94Peter Presslauer (Austria)4
95Marek Canecky (Slovakia)3
96Paul Oldham (Great Britain)2
97Zoltan Tisza (Hungary)2
98Jean-Eudes Demaret (France)1
99Rafael Visinelli (Italy)1

Women's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup final standings
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Netherlands)330pts
2Marianne Vos (Netherlands)325
3Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)268
4Katherine Compton (United States Of America)260
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany)235
6Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (France)203
7Caroline Mani (France)184
8Sanne Cant (Belgium)176
9Katerina Nash (Czech Republic)135
10Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic)131
11Helen Wyman (Great Britain)126
12Linda Van Rijen (Netherlands)110
13Eva Lechner (Italy)106
14Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)103
15Reza Hormes (Netherlands)95
16Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (France)91
17Gabriella Day (Great Britain)89
18Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)84
19Nadia Triquet-Claude (France)79
20Jana Kyptova (Czech Republic)78
21Joyce Vanderbeken (Belgium)77
22Nikki Harris (Great Britain)71
23Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)61
24Amy Dombroski (United States Of America)59
25Maureen Demaret Guichardot (France)55
26Katrin Leumann (Switzerland)43
27Evelyn Staffler (Italy)38
28Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)34
29Meredith Miller (United States Of America)30
30Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spain)29
31Saskia Elemans (Netherlands)29
32Veronica Alessio (Italy)29
33Martina Zwick (Germany)22
34Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)22
35Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)20
36Nancy Bober (Belgium)18
37Maureen Bruno Roy (United States Of America)16
38Annie Last (Great Britain)15
39Susan Butler (United States Of America)14
40Camille Darcel (France)11
41Francesca Cucciniello (Italy)10
42Marlène Morel Petitgirard (France)8
43Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Belgium)8
44Suzie Godart (Luxembourg)7
45Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)6
46Veerle Ingels (Belgium)6
47Elke Riedl (Austria)6
48Nikoline Hansen (Denmark)6
49Martina Mikulaskova (Czech Republic)5
50Rebecca Talen (Netherlands)4
51Stefania Vecchio (Italy)4
52Agnes Naumann (Germany)3
53Ayako Toyooka (Japan)3
54Nicoletta Bresciani (Italy)3
55Birgit Hollmann (Germany)3
56Vicki Thomas (Canada)3
57Christine Vardaros (United States Of America)2
58Marzena Wasiuk (Poland)1
59Ellen Van Loy (Belgium)1

Under-23 men's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup final standings
1Tom Meeusen (Belgium)250pts
2Robert Gavenda (Slovakia)180
3Arnaud Jouffroy (France)164
4Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)162
5Pawel Szczepaniak (Poland)131
6Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)124
7Jim Aernouts (Belgium)120
8Marek Konwa (Poland)117
9Joeri Adams (Belgium)114
10Cristian Cominelli (Italy)112
11Jan Denuwelaere (Belgium)108
12Kacper Szczepaniak (Poland)93
13Vincent Baestaens (Belgium)88
14Matthieu Boulo (France)85
15Lubomir Petrus (Czech Republic)84
16Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)83
17Jiri Polnicky (Czech Republic)77
18Elia Silvestri (Italy)71
19Sascha Weber (Germany)65
20Kenneth Van Compernolle (Belgium)59
21Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)53
22Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)53
23Mitchell Huenders (Netherlands)42
24Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)37
25Kevin Cant (Belgium)30
26Marcel Meisen (Germany)30
27Ole Quast (Germany)30
28Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)28
29Matthias Rupp (Switzerland)25
30Matteo Trentin (Italy)21
31Kevin Eeckhout (Belgium)18
32Alessandro Calderan (Italy)18
33Luca Braidot (Italy)17
34Stef Boden (Belgium)16
35Valentin Scherz (Switzerland)15
36Ramon Sinkeldam (Netherlands)12
37Bryan Falaschi (Italy)12
38Twan Van Den Brand (Netherlands)11
39Nico Brüngger (Switzerland)11
40Melvin Rulliere (France)11
41Irwin Gras (France)10
42Sven Beelen (Belgium)8
43Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Germany)7
44Daniel Summerhill (United States Of America)7
45Fabian Danner (Germany)6
46David Menger (Czech Republic)6
47Vinnie Braet (Belgium)5
48Filip Adel (Czech Republic)5
49Mattias Nilsson (Sweden)4
50Aurelien Gizzi (France)4
51Max Walsleben (Germany)4
52Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)3
53Jimmy Turgis (France)2
54Ruben Veestraeten (Belgium)2

Junior men's UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup final standings
1David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)223pts
2Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)207
3Jens Vandekinderen (Belgium)165
4Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)154
5Emilien Viennet (France)146
6Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)143
7Julian Alaphilippe (France)135
8Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)124
9Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)117
10Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)115
11Matej Lasak (Czech Republic)105
12Michael Boros (Czech Republic)100
13Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)100
14Jens Adams (Belgium)99
15Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)94
16David Menut (France)89
17Tim Merlier (Belgium)82
18Radek Polnicky (Czech Republic)72
19Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)67
20Bart De Vocht (Belgium)59
21Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Italy)50
22Rudy Lorenzon (Italy)40
23Lukas Müller (Switzerland)37
24Frederik Geerts (Belgium)34
25Diether Sweeck (Belgium)30
26Andrea Righettini (Italy)29
27Yannick Eckmann (Germany)24
28Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Germany)23
29Clément Lebras (France)19
30Clément Venturini (France)17
31Michael Casagrande (Italy)16
32Joeri Hofman (Belgium)15
33Xandro Meurisse (Belgium)14
34Jannick Geisler (Germany)14
35Lars Forster (Switzerland)13
36Anthonin Didier (France)12
37Floris De Tier (Belgium)10
38Julian Levasseur (France)8
39Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)7
40Bastien Duculty (France)5
41Dries Heylen (Belgium)5
42Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)5
43Joey Van Rhee (Netherlands)4
44Kévin Bouvard (France)4
45Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)4
46Hendrik Sweeck (Belgium)3
47Francesco Acqvaviva (Italy)3
48Julian Lehmann (Germany)3
49Vincent Louiche (France)2
50Enrico Scapolan (Italy)2
51Douwe Verberne (Netherlands)1
52Luca Guerrini (Italy)1