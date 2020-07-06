Honoré signs contract extension with Deceuninck-QuickStep

Mikkel Honoré has signed a contract extension with Deceuninck-QuickStep that will keep him at the team until the end of the 2021 season. The Dane turned professional with the squad last year.

"After my first year with the Wolfpack, which was really unforgettable, I had no second thoughts when I got the opportunity to pen a new agreement," Honoré said in a statement released by the team on Monday.

"I feel great in this amazing squad, I have fantastic teammates, and it really is the perfect environment for me to develop and learn. I want to thank the team, the staff, and our sponsors for believing in me. This motivates me even more to work so I can become better and achieve my goals."

Like his fellow countryman Kasper Asgreen, the 23-year-old Honoré raced for Danish outfit Team Virtu Cycling before stepping up to WorldTour level with Deceuninck-QuickStep. He made his Grand Tour debut last season and he completed the Giro d’Italia in 101st place overall. He also rode in support of Julian Alaphilippe at the Ardennes Classics and placed 10th overall at the Adriatica Ionica Race.

Honoré competed at the Tour Colombia 2.1 and placed 7th at the Faun-Ardéche Classic before the 2020 season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in March. He will join his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates at a training camp in Italy this week ahead of the planned resumption of the season at the end of July.

"I can’t wait to join the guys this week for our training camp in Val di Fassa and prepare the restart of the season," Honoré said.

The contract extension was welcomed by Patrick Lefevere, who described Honoré as "a very talented and versatile rider" and "a selfless team player".

Deceuninck-QuickStep have also recently announced contract extensions for Yves Lampaert, Dries Devenyns and Iljo Keisse, but Bob Jungels has yet to agree terms for 2021.

"Jungels is a super rider but he must be reasonable," Lefevere told Wielerflits. "To be clear, I’m not going to lose my pants [to sign Jungels - ed.] I’ve never spent money that I don’t have and I’m not going to start now."