Mikkel Honoré the victim of a hit-and-run incident while training

Mikkel Honorè (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the victim of a hit-and-run incident with a vehicle while training on Thursday, his team announced. The 23-year-old Danish rider was released from hospital with bruises and abrasions, but no serious injuries.

"Unfortunately, [Mikkel Honore] was the victim of a hit & run while training today. After being transported to the emergency room, he underwent several scans and investigations, which thankfully were normal, so he was released from the emergency room a few hours later," the team wrote on the official Deceuninck-QuickStep Twitter account.

Deceuninck-QuickStep confirmed that Honoré will take several days off the bike to recover from the incident before resuming training.

"Mikkel has a lot of muscle soreness and some scratches. He will rest for a few days before getting back on the bike. Let’s all wish him a speedy recovery!"

Honore signed a two-year contract to join the Quick-Step Floors team at the end of 2018, after spending two months with the team as a stagiaire. He is currently in his second year with the successful WorldTour outfit.