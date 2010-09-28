Høj announces retirement

Image 1 of 3 Frank Hoj (Saxo Bank) was all smiles at the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 The tall Dane Frank Høj ...or am I too small? (Image credit: Hedwig Kröner/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 3 Frank Hoj of Team Cofidis gets ready (Image credit: James Huang)

Frank Høj announced his retirement from cycling after failing to reach an agreement with Bjarne Riis on a deal for 2011.

“I’ve reached saturation point,” Høj told sporten.tv2.dk. “My legs have been through a lot, so it will be nice to be able to ride my bike without it necessarily having to hurt.”

2010 was Høj’s 16th season as a professional, making the 37-year-old one of the longest-serving riders in the peloton. His biggest wins came in 1998, when he took the Danish national championship and Veenendaal-Veenendaal.

Thereafter, Høj was a consistently strong performer in the cobbled classics in a career that saw him ride for Palmans, US Postal, Française des Jeux, Team Coast, Gerolsteiner and Cofidis, along with two stints competing for Bjarne Riis’ teams. He also took top 10 finishes in the road race at both the Sydney and Athens Olympic Games, while his last victory came at the Circuit Franco-Belge in 2005.

Høj refused to be drawn on his precise plans for his retirement, only that his future would lie outside of cycling. “I’m going to start off again from zero with a new career that has nothing to do with cycling,” Høj explained. “It’s going to be a big change, because I’ve been a professional rider for 16 years.