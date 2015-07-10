Trending

Historic Tour de France jersey a dream come true for MTN-Qhubeka

Teklehaimanot wants to take jersey all the way to Paris

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) claimed the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Daniel Teklehaimanot was a man in demand

The breakaway with Van Bilsen, Teklehaimanot and Quermeneur

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka)

The nine riders of MTN-Qhubeka team for the 2015 Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) wears the polka dot jersey on the stage 6 podium.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

MTN-Qhubeka are not content with their ground-breaking appearance as the Tour de France’s first-ever African trade team, they want to go home with something to show for it. Daniel Teklehaimanot – who was already making history by being the first Eritrean and first black African to ride the Tour – has given them something to cheer about after he mopped up all the king of the mountains points on stage 6 to take the polka-dot jersey.

Teklehaimanot has had a lot of ups and downs in his life, on and off the bike, and stepping out onto the Tour’s podium was a momentous moment for the 26-year-old and you could hardly wipe the smile off his face afterwards. “It’s really important to take the mountain jersey for me, my team, for my country and for all of Africans,” said Teklehaimanot.