Tour de France: Nibali, Teklehaimanot bookend time trial start list
Quintana first major GC contender off for opening stage
After two years of starting with a road stage, the Tour de France has reverted to tradition and starts with the riders going off against the clock. Stage 1, at 13.8 kilometres, is long enough to be considered a time trial rather than a prologue and happens to be the fourth-longest time trial ever to start the Tour.
Three of the 'big four' general classification favourites will have the advantage of knowing the other’s time as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sets out at 15:00 local time – over two hours ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), and Chris Froome (Team Sky). Nibali, as last year’s overall winner, is the final rider to roll off the start ramp at 17:17 and will be out on the road with Contador (17:13) and Froome (17:14).
At 13.8 kilometres, the course is long test for the prologue specialists, but short for the out-and-out time triallists. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) falls into the latter camp and goes off 165th at 16:44, while Fabian Cancellara (Trek), who has five opening-day Tour chrono victories to his name, follows at 17:03.
The man everyone is tipping for victory is Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). The Dutch rider is in fine form having won both time trials at the recent Tour de Suisse and will be off the ramp at 16:25.
Eritrean time trial champion Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) is the man who will kick things off at 14:00. There are one-minute intervals throughout and you can see the full list and timings below.
Start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start time
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|14:00:00
|2
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14:01:00
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|14:02:00
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:03:00
|5
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis
|14:04:00
|6
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:05:00
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|14:06:00
|8
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|14:07:00
|9
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:08:00
|10
|Perrig Quéméneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14:09:00
|11
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:10:00
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14:11:00
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|14:12:00
|14
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:13:00
|15
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:14:00
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:15:00
|17
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:16:00
|18
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14:17:00
|19
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|14:18:00
|20
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:19:00
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:20:00
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:21:00
|23
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|14:22:00
|24
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14:23:00
|25
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|14:24:00
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|14:25:00
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
|14:26:00
|28
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:27:00
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|14:28:00
|30
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|14:29:00
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:30:00
|32
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|14:31:00
|33
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:32:00
|34
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|14:33:00
|35
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|14:34:00
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:35:00
|37
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:36:00
|38
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14:37:00
|39
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:38:00
|40
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14:39:00
|41
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|14:40:00
|42
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:41:00
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:42:00
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14:43:00
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|14:44:00
|46
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14:45:00
|47
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon-18
|14:46:00
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:47:00
|49
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis
|14:48:00
|50
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14:49:00
|51
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14:50:00
|52
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|14:51:00
|53
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|14:52:00
|54
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|14:53:00
|55
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:54:00
|56
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14:55:00
|57
|Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:56:00
|58
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:57:00
|59
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:58:00
|60
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:59:00
|61
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15:00:00
|62
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:01:00
|63
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|15:02:00
|64
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:03:00
|65
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:04:00
|66
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15:05:00
|67
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN-Qhubeka
|15:06:00
|68
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15:07:00
|69
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|15:08:00
|70
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|15:09:00
|71
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis
|15:10:00
|72
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15:11:00
|73
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|15:12:00
|74
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|15:13:00
|75
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:14:00
|76
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:15:00
|77
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:16:00
|78
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|15:17:00
|79
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|15:18:00
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:19:00
|81
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:20:00
|82
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:21:00
|83
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:22:00
|84
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:23:00
|85
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|15:24:00
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:25:00
|87
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:26:00
|88
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15:27:00
|89
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|15:28:00
|90
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15:29:00
|91
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|15:30:00
|92
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15:31:00
|93
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis
|15:32:00
|94
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15:33:00
|95
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15:34:00
|96
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|15:35:00
|97
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:36:00
|98
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:37:00
|99
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:38:00
|100
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|15:39:00
|101
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|15:40:00
|102
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:41:00
|103
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15:42:00
|104
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:43:00
|105
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|15:44:00
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:45:00
|107
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|15:46:00
|108
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:47:00
|109
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:48:00
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|15:49:00
|111
|Louis Meintjes (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|15:50:00
|112
|Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|15:51:00
|113
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|15:52:00
|114
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15:53:00
|115
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis
|15:54:00
|116
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15:55:00
|117
|José Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida
|15:56:00
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|15:57:00
|119
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:58:00
|120
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:59:00
|121
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:00:00
|122
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|16:01:00
|123
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|16:02:00
|124
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:03:00
|125
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|16:04:00
|126
|Samuel Sánchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|16:05:00
|127
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:06:00
|128
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:07:00
|129
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|16:08:00
|130
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16:09:00
|131
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:10:00
|132
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16:11:00
|133
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka
|16:12:00
|134
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16:13:00
|135
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16:14:00
|136
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|16:15:00
|137
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|16:16:00
|138
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16:17:00
|139
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16:18:00
|140
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16:19:00
|141
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:20:00
|142
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16:21:00
|143
|Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:22:00
|144
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16:23:00
|145
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|16:24:00
|146
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:25:00
|147
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:26:00
|148
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16:27:00
|149
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|16:28:00
|150
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:29:00
|151
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky
|16:30:00
|152
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|16:31:00
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:32:00
|154
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16:33:00
|155
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN-Qhubeka)
|16:34:00
|156
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16:35:00
|157
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|16:36:00
|158
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|16:37:00
|159
|Luis Ángel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|16:38:00
|160
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|16:39:00
|161
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|16:40:00
|162
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|16:41:00
|163
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16:42:00
|164
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|16:43:00
|165
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:44:00
|166
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16:45:00
|167
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|16:46:00
|168
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:47:00
|169
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|16:48:00
|170
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|16:49:00
|171
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|16:50:00
|172
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:51:00
|173
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|16:52:00
|174
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16:53:00
|175
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:54:00
|176
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16:55:00
|177
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|16:56:00
|178
|Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16:57:00
|179
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|16:58:00
|180
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16:59:00
|181
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis
|17:00:00
|182
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17:01:00
|183
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|17:02:00
|184
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|17:03:00
|185
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|17:04:00
|186
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17:05:00
|187
|Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17:06:00
|188
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|17:07:00
|189
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|17:08:00
|190
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17:09:00
|191
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|17:10:00
|192
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17:11:00
|193
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17:12:00
|194
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17:13:00
|195
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|17:14:00
|196
|Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17:15:00
|197
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17:16:00
|198
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17:17:00
