Tour de France: Nibali, Teklehaimanot bookend time trial start list

Quintana first major GC contender off for opening stage

Tour de France 2015 Stage 1: Utrecht (ITT), 13.8 km

Tour de France 2015 Stage 1: Utrecht (ITT), 13.8 km
(Image credit: ASO)
Tour de France 2015 Stage 1: Utrecht (ITT), 13.8 km

Tour de France 2015 Stage 1: Utrecht (ITT), 13.8 km
(Image credit: ASO)
GoPro selfie time for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

GoPro selfie time for Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) gets aero

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) gets aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After two years of starting with a road stage, the Tour de France has reverted to tradition and starts with the riders going off against the clock. Stage 1, at 13.8 kilometres, is long enough to be considered a time trial rather than a prologue and happens to be the fourth-longest time trial ever to start the Tour.

Three of the 'big four' general classification favourites will have the advantage of knowing the other’s time as Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sets out at 15:00 local time – over two hours ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), and Chris Froome (Team Sky). Nibali, as last year’s overall winner, is the final rider to roll off the start ramp at 17:17 and will be out on the road with Contador (17:13) and Froome (17:14).

At 13.8 kilometres, the course is long test for the prologue specialists, but short for the out-and-out time triallists. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) falls into the latter camp and goes off 165th at 16:44, while Fabian Cancellara (Trek), who has five opening-day Tour chrono victories to his name, follows at 17:03.

The man everyone is tipping for victory is Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin). The Dutch rider is in fine form having won both time trials at the recent Tour de Suisse and will be off the ramp at 16:25.

Eritrean time trial champion Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) is the man who will kick things off at 14:00. There are one-minute intervals throughout and you can see the full list and timings below.

Start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart time
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka14:00:00
2Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement14:01:00
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1814:02:00
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling14:03:00
5Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis14:04:00
6Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:05:00
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida14:06:00
8Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing14:07:00
9Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:08:00
10Perrig Quéméneur (Fra) Team Europcar14:09:00
11Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14:10:00
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14:11:00
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha14:12:00
14Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14:13:00
15Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal14:14:00
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14:15:00
17Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team14:16:00
18Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo14:17:00
19Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky14:18:00
20William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr14:19:00
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale14:20:00
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:21:00
23Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka14:22:00
24Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement14:23:00
25Zak Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 1814:24:00
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling14:25:00
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis14:26:00
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:27:00
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida14:28:00
30Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing14:29:00
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:30:00
32Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar14:31:00
33Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step14:32:00
34Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge14:33:00
35Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha14:34:00
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin14:35:00
37Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14:36:00
38Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team14:37:00
39Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team14:38:00
40Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo14:39:00
41Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky14:40:00
42Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr14:41:00
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:42:00
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14:43:00
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka14:44:00
46Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement14:45:00
47Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon-1814:46:00
48Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling14:47:00
49Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis14:48:00
50Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14:49:00
51Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida14:50:00
52Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing14:51:00
53Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo14:52:00
54Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar14:53:00
55Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step14:54:00
56Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge14:55:00
57Dmitry Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha14:56:00
58John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14:57:00
59Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:58:00
60Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:59:00
61Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15:00:00
62Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo15:01:00
63Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky15:02:00
64Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr15:03:00
65Johan Vansummeren (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15:04:00
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Astana Pro Team15:05:00
67Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN-Qhubeka15:06:00
68Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15:07:00
69Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 1815:08:00
70Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling15:09:00
71Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis15:10:00
72Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:11:00
73Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida15:12:00
74Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing15:13:00
75Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15:14:00
76Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar15:15:00
77Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step15:16:00
78Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge15:17:00
79Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha15:18:00
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:19:00
81Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:20:00
82Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:21:00
83José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team15:22:00
84Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo15:23:00
85Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky15:24:00
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr15:25:00
87Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale15:26:00
88Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team15:27:00
89Jacques Janse van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka15:28:00
90Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15:29:00
91Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1815:30:00
92Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling15:31:00
93Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Cofidis15:32:00
94Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:33:00
95Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida15:34:00
96Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing15:35:00
97Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15:36:00
98Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar15:37:00
99Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step15:38:00
100Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge15:39:00
101Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha15:40:00
102Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15:41:00
103André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15:42:00
104Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team15:43:00
105Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team15:44:00
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo15:45:00
107Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky15:46:00
108Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr15:47:00
109Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:48:00
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team15:49:00
111Louis Meintjes (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka15:50:00
112Frédéric Brun (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement15:51:00
113José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 1815:52:00
114Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling15:53:00
115Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis15:54:00
116Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15:55:00
117José Rodolfo Serpa (Col) Lampre-Merida15:56:00
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing15:57:00
119Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo15:58:00
120Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar15:59:00
121Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step16:00:00
122Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge16:01:00
123Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha16:02:00
124Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin16:03:00
125Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal16:04:00
126Samuel Sánchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team16:05:00
127Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team16:06:00
128Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo16:07:00
129Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky16:08:00
130Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr16:09:00
131Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:10:00
132Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team16:11:00
133Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Rsa) MTN-Qhubeka16:12:00
134Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement16:13:00
135Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816:14:00
136Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling16:15:00
137Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis16:16:00
138Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16:17:00
139Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida16:18:00
140Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing16:19:00
141Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16:20:00
142Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar16:21:00
143Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step16:22:00
144Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16:23:00
145Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha16:24:00
146Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16:25:00
147Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:26:00
148Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team16:27:00
149Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team16:28:00
150Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo16:29:00
151Leopold König (Cze) Team Sky16:30:00
152Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr16:31:00
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:32:00
154Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team16:33:00
155Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN-Qhubeka)16:34:00
156Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement16:35:00
157Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 1816:36:00
158Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling16:37:00
159Luis Ángel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis16:38:00
160Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team16:39:00
161Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida16:40:00
162Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek Factory Racing16:41:00
163Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo16:42:00
164Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar16:43:00
165Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step16:44:00
166Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16:45:00
167Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha16:46:00
168Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin16:47:00
169Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal16:48:00
170Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team16:49:00
171Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team16:50:00
172Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo16:51:00
173Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky16:52:00
174Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr16:53:00
175Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:54:00
176Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team16:55:00
177Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka16:56:00
178Eduardo Sepúlveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement16:57:00
179Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1816:58:00
180Jérôme Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling16:59:00
181Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis17:00:00
182Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17:01:00
183Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida17:02:00
184Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing17:03:00
185Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo17:04:00
186Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar17:05:00
187Michał Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step17:06:00
188Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge17:07:00
189Joaquim Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha17:08:00
190Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin17:09:00
191Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal17:10:00
192Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17:11:00
193Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17:12:00
194Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo17:13:00
195Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky17:14:00
196Arnaud Démare (Fra) FDJ.fr17:15:00
197Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17:16:00
198Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team17:17:00

 