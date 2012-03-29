Hincapie can set Tour of Flanders record

Image 1 of 3 George Hincapie returns for another season at BMC. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 3 George Hincapie (BMC). (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 3 George Hincapie (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

George Hincapie can claim the record of most finishes in the Tour of Flanders if he crosses the finish line again on Sunday.The BMC rider will have finished the race 17 times.

Hincapie, 38, is currently tied at 17 with Belgian rider Briek Schotte, who rode in the 1940s and 1950s. Coincidentally, Schotte died on the day the Tour of Flanders was run in 2004, at the age of 84.

The American has finished in the top ten in Flanders numerous time. His top finish was third in 2006.

The next closest active rider is Frederic Guesdon, 40, of FdJ. He is not scheduled to start the race this year.