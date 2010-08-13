High school racing comes to Colorado

Nate Byrom is just one of many several successfull riders who have come up the ranks of the NorCal High School Cycling League. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) took its first step outside of California by starting a new high school bike racing league in Colorado, which will host its first mountain bike series this autumn. An estimated 100 high school mountain bikers from schools across Colorado are awaiting the inaugural opening event of the four-round 2010 Colorado High School Mountain Bike Racing Series, starting on September 19.

The series spans six weeks and opens at Chalk Creek Ranch, Nathrop, near Buena Vista, Colorado, with a classic Colorado desert mesa course that includes many technical challenges and fast climbs.

Schools in Boulder County, Carbondale, Chaffee County, Colorado Springs, Crested Butte, Parker, Durango, and Fort Collins have all expressed interest in the fledgling series.

"I continue to be impressed by the breadth of support and depth of experience associated with the many people stepping up to lead teams, provide race expertise, and promote the Colorado High School Cycling League is outstanding," said Colorado League executive director, Kate Rau.

"Emails arrive every day from folks interested in starting or helping with teams, parents and students looking for local teams, and supporters wanting to volunteer at races. I can hardly wait for September 19 to experience the buzz in the Pit Zone at Keith Darner’'s ranch."

Prior to the race series, mountain bike coach Lee McCormack will lead several one-day camps to prepare both coaches and riders for a safe and fun season of riding.

"Even for those who attended our Leader's Summit in June, I highly recommend these informative clinics. They effectively teach the fundamentals to riders from a wide range of abilities," said Rau. "Whether you are a novice or experienced rider, people always learn something at Lee’s clinics."

The complete schedule for the 2010 Colorado High School Mountain Bike Racing Series is below. For more information, visit www.coloradomtb.org.

Reflecting a growing interest in school-affiliated racing by youth in America, NICA is also working on projects to start leagues and series in states other than California and Colorado.

2010 Colorado High School Mountain Bike Racing Series Schedule

September 19: Race 1 - Chalk Creek Ranch, at Nathrop, 20 miles north of Salida

October 3: Race 2 - To be announced.

October 17: Race 3 - Bear Creek Lake Park, Lakewood

October 31: Race 4 (State Championships) - Peaceful Valley, Elbert.