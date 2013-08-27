Hagens Berman adds U23 team

Image 1 of 2 Team Hagens Berman LLP signs in. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 2 The Hagens Hermans boys before the start. (Image credit: Heidi Swift)

The up-and-coming riders of the USA will have another development program in 2014, when Hagens Berman launches its U23 development team.

The squad will be a bridge between the Pacific Northwest amateur program and the Jamis-Hagens Berman professional team, and will be managed by Seattle-based Herriott Sports Performance (HSP), led by Todd Herriott and David RIchter.

Herriott told Cyclingnews that he expects to finalize the team's roster by the end of the month, but he could confirm that Colby Waite-Molyneux, winner of the Washington State time trial championships, would move up from the amateur team.

The Hagens Berman U23 Development Program will include two junior riders and 10 U23 riders from the US, and will take on a full calendar of races across the country, in addition to working in conjunction with the USA National Team to provide riders with the opportunity to compete in Europe.

“This is a natural step for Hagens Berman to support up-and-coming young talent in their pursuit to compete at the highest levels of the sport and develop the skills necessary to succeed on and off the bike,” said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman.

Hagens Berman-sponsored teams have already achieved success at the local, regional and national level. Most notably, Jamis-Hagens Berman rider Janier Acevedo’s recent third place finish and yellow jersey run at the 2013 Amgen Tour of California and stage win at the USA Pro Challenge.

