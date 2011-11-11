Image 1 of 4 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez signs with Elettroveneta-Corratec for 2012-2013 (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec ) Image 2 of 4 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez on top of a podium in Italy (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec ) Image 3 of 4 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec ) Image 4 of 4 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez shares a podium with Christoph Sauser and others (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec )

Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez signed a two-year contract with the Elettroveneta-Corratec mountain bike team starting in 2012. The news comes one week after marathon rider Alexey Medvedev renewed his contract with the international squad.

After an up and down year in 2011, the Spaniard is looking ahead to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

"I'm very happy that I signed with one of the best teams in the World Cup circuit," said Gutierrez. "I've gotten to know the D.S. Marco Fincato, with whom we have already planned a program and equipment. I am absolutely convinced that he has made the right choice."

In recent years, Gutierrez has placed eighth at World Cups in Mont-Sainte-Anne and Bromont in Canada; 10th at Dalby Forest in the United Kingdom and 14th at Val di Sole in Italy.

"[He is a] great person and athlete," said the team's General Manager Andrea Pendini. "We needed to strengthen the cross country team with a rider of his experience already capable of finishing in the top 10 of the UCI rankings."

Pendini thanked Gutierrez's former manager at Team Giant Italia for helping with the move.

Gutierrez has won international-level victories in France, Spain, Germany and Italy. He will target the Olympic Games and the cross country world championship in 2012.