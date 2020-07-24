Guarnieri, Geniets and Le Gac re-sign with Groupama-FDJ

Groupama-FDJ announced contract extensions for three of their riders on Thursday, with Jacopo Guarnieri and Kevin Geniets re-signing for two more seasons and Olivier Le Gac signing for another three years.

The French WorldTour squad made the announcement through social-media posts on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday. The extensions come on the back of recent deals to re-sign five of the team's biggest stars – Thibaut Pinot, Arnaud Démare, Stefan Küng, David Gaudu and Benoît Cosnefroy – for three more seasons, while Rudy Molard also signed a somewhat-rare four-year contract extension last month.

Guarnieri is one of sprinter Démare's key lead-out riders, with the experienced 32-year-old Italian's recent work having included guiding the Frenchman to victory on stage 10 of last year's Giro d'Italia and to a stage win at the previous year's Tour de France in Pau.

Guarnieri has four victories of his own to his name, too, from his days with the Italian Liquigas team at the start of his career, with two stage victories at the Tour de Pologne and wins at the Circuit Franco-Belge and the Diedaagse De Panne.

Twenty-six-year-old Frenchman Le Gac, who's been with Marc Madiot's squad since turning professional in 2014, won the final stage of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque in 2018, while Luxembourg's Kevin Geniets, 23, stepped up from the outfit's under-23 UCI Continental-level squad at the start of last season, and went on to become the U23 Luxembourg time trial champion.