Grmay wins Ethiopean time trial national championships
Ethiopian looking for third Tour de France start as part of Trek-Segafredo line-up
Trek-Segafredo's Tsgabu Grmay won the Ethiopean time trial national championships on Monday, and can stake a claim to be included in the team's still-to-be-announced Tour de France squad.
Related Articles
He beat his closest rival, Redwan Ebrahim, by 2:19 over the 49.5km course around Mekele, with Temesgen Buru a further 14 seconds back in third, giving Grmay his fourth national TT title.
Grmay, who turned pro with MTN-Qhubeka in 2013, rode his first Tour de France in 2016 while with Lampre-Merida, having already ridden the previous season's Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana, and went on to ride his second Tour de France for Bahrain-Merida last year, finishing 73rd.
This season, having joined Trek-Segafredo, Grmay finished 24th overall at April's Tour de Romandie, and was 17th on the GC at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné.
Although competition is fierce at Trek-Segafredo for a Tour start, the 26-year-old's Grand Tour experience – Grmay has finished all five Grand Tours that he's started – and recent good form has to stand him in good stead of making it three in a row.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy