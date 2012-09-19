Grenda, Wurf join Team Polygon for Tour of Tasmania

Image 1 of 4 Ben Grenda kicks things off for Genesys Wealth Advisers in 2011 with victory in the National Under 23 Mens Criterium Championship in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 4 Cameron Wurf (Champion System) finished in second place (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 4 The remainder of the Jayco-2XU team near the summit of Mt.Wellington during their stage winning ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 4 There were some interested onlookers at the climb near Gunns Plains. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Team Polygon has received a huge boost heading into the Tour of Tasmania next month, announcing that home-grown talent, Ben Grenda and Cameron Wurf will guest ride for the team.

For the team formerly known as Pure Tasmania, a development team from the island state, having two experienced riders the likes of Wurf and Grenda available for the stage race is central to aiding the continued development of 18-year-old Alex Clements.

"We're really looking to get a good result for Alex," team manager Nigel Baker said. "Obviously it depends on how the race unfolds but in the past, Alex has been someone who can maintain a good GC position.

"But now we've got a few options for GC with Ben and Cameron coming in."

Wurf is currently riding the Tour of China with Champion System and will return to Liquigas for the 2013 season after a one-year absence. The 29-year-old finished as runner-up in the Tour of Qinghai Lake earlier in the year. Grenda meanwhile, graduated from the highly-successful Genesys Wealth Advisers outfit to Rapha Condor – Sharp this season He's a former under 23 Australian criterium champion and comes from a family rich in cycling history. Grenda's grandfather, Ron, was a triple-Australian sprint cycling champion and is the team masseur for the tour.

"It's going to be great for the younger guys, just to have his experience and knowledge," said Baker. Grenda's father Michael won gold in the 4000m team pursuit in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

"We're also really lucky to have Gene Bates as head coach," continued Baker. He's phenomenal with tactics and really knows how to get the best out of the guys."

Racing in familiar territory could pay off for Team Polygon with Baker rating it the toughest edition of the race he's seen.

"I think the second stage [from New Norfolk to Lake Pedder] will be a bigger challenge than what people think, and the Golden Valley stage to Great Lake will definitely shape the tour," he said.

"I think it's going to take a really good climber to win it and I think that we've got that. It's not going to be won on the intermediate sprints, it will be won out on the road."

The Tour of Tasmania marks the final round of the Scody Cup and begins October 2.