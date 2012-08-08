Greipel back in training after Tour de France and Olympics

Image 1 of 4 Andre Greipel enjoys his podium time at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Andre Greipel (Germany) won the bunch sprint but there were no medals on offer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is interviewed (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel is back on his bike after a month which he said was “very difficult for the head as well as the legs.” After a personally successful Tour de France, he was disappointed not to have won a medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The Lotto-Belisol rider won three stages at the Tour, accomplishing that earlier in the race than his arch-rival Mark Cavendish (Team Sky). “The Tour de France went for me and my team almost exactly as planned. But only almost, since Jürgen van den Broeck wasn't on the podium at the end in Paris, which was a very real possibility," he said on his personal website.

He didn't have much time after the Tour to think about it though, as he then headed to London and the Olympics, with the goal of a medal. “The results were not what we wished,” he admitted. “But it is is just very difficult to control a race over such a long distance with such a small team.”

Even if it didn't work out for a medal, the German thoroughly enjoyed his Olympic experience. “It was my first Olympic Games and I am still thrilled by it. I totally enjoyed every minute in the Olympic Village and at the various events. At our race, too, the atmosphere couldn't be topped. I have never before seen such a large public along a race course, just unbelievable!”

In the aftermath, Greipel returned to his home in Switzerland and took it easy for a while. He didn't start serious training again until Tuesday. His next races will be the Vattenfall Cyclassics on August 19, and the Tour of Denmark.