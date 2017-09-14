Greg Henderson joins USA Cycling as Endurance Performance Director

Image 1 of 5 Greg Henderson spent the final year of his career with UnitedHealthcare (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lead-out man Greg Henderson knows teammate Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) will win in Rouen. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 The winning break of Greg Henderson and Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Mark Gunter - markgunter.com.au) Image 4 of 5 Greg Henderson won a stage at the Vuelta on his Grand Tour debut in 2009 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Greg Henderson hurting one last time at the Tour of California (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fresh off his retirement from a professional career that ended earlier this summer with UnitedHealthcare, New Zealand native Greg Henderson will join the USA Cycling staff as an Endurance Performance Director.

Henderson, 41, raced with US Pro Continental team this year after five years with Lotto Soudal, leading out sprinter Andre Greipel to multiple victories. Before Lotto, Henderson raced with Team Sky, Team Columbia, T-Mobile and US team HealthNet-Maxxis. He joins Kristin Armstrong as the latest addition to the USA Cycling Performance staff.

"We have been aggressively pursuing the world's best leaders and specialists, and we are excited to announce another strong addition to our team," USAC CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall said in a statement released by the federation. "Greg is widely regarded for his integrity and leadership, which, combined with his deep understanding of what it takes to succeed at the highest level, will make him a powerful asset to our organisation."

Henderson's competitive experience includes two decades as a a pro, during which time he finished 11 Grand Tours and competed in five Olympic Games. Henderson raced on both the road and track, winning 17 National Championships, a Commonwealth Games gold medal and a rainbow jersey. Henderson holds a Bachelor of Physical Education from the University of Otago, New Zealand, and has been coaching athletes since 2014.





Henderson is the newest piece of the coaching team put in place by Scott Schnitzspahn, USA Cycling's new Vice President of Elite Athletics who was hired in August to replace Jim Miller, who is transitioning to the Vice President of High Performance. Schnitzspahn previously worked as high performance director at the US Olympic Committee.

"I joined USA Cycling in part to increase athlete support," Schnitzspahn said. "And Greg is a critical addition as we work to build a world-class high performance environment for our outstanding American athletes."