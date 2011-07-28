GreenEDGE parts ways with Mike McKay

Image 1 of 2 Mike McKay introduces the team L-R: (Image credit: Mal Sawford) Image 2 of 2 Shayne Bannan and Neil Stephens are proud to part of this project. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

GreenEDGE cycling have announced that CEO Mike McKay has left the organisation with immediate effect. McKay, who only joined the GreenEDGE cycling project in May of this year cited 'differences of opinion' with team owner Gerry Ryan.

"We're both successful people with high standards and expectations, but ultimately we think difference in our approach to the business," said McKay in a statement issued by GreenEDGE. "[I think] It is best to part ways early so that everyone can achieve their respective objectives. Securing a [WorldTour] cycling license will be a historical moment for Australian sport."

McKay was confident that despite leaving, the team was well-placed and on track to achieve their objectives.

"The foundations are now in place and the team has a robust roadmap with clearly defined pathways and initiatives for sustainable commercial success."

"I thank Gerry for the opportunity and must say that I enjoyed my involvement," he said. "I am now looking forward to exploring other exciting opportunities."

There has yet to be announcement regarding who may be taking over in McKay's absence.

GreenEDGE is currently in the process of signing riders for the 2012 season, with Shayne Bannan and Neil Stephens in Europe sounding out potential transfer targets at the Giro and at the Tour de France. The team currently has no title sponsor but has financial guarantees from Gerry Ryan, who has been a long-time supporter of Australian cycling.