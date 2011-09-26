Great Britain tops the World Championships medal table

Image 1 of 10 The podium: Matt Goss (Australia), Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), Andre Griepel (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 10 The elite men's time trial podium: Bradley Wiggins, Tony Martin and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 10 The Junior women's time trial podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 10 The under 23 men's podium - Rasmus Quaade (Denmark), Luke Durbridge and Michael Hepburn (Australia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 10 The Junior men time trial podium: Oram, Wurtz Schmidt and Edwards (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 10 The podium of the elite women TT: Villumsen, Arndt and Pooley (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 10 Jessy Druyts (Belgium), Lucy Garner (Great Britain) and Christina Siggaard (Denmark) made up the junior women's podium at the world championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 10 U23 men's road race podium (l-r): Adrien Petit (France), Arnaud Demare (France), Andrew Fenn (Great Britain) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 10 The women's podium: Vos, Bronzini and Teutenberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 10 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish’s victory in elite men road race gave Britain its second world title of this year’s world championships and top spot in the final medal table. Great Britain won six medals, one more than Australia and three more than third placed France.

Great Britain also won gold in the junior women road race with Lucy Garner, while Bradley Wiggins and Elinor Barker won silver medals in the elite men time trial and the junior women time trial. Emma Pooley and Andrew Fenn completed the Great Britain medal haul with bronze medals in the women’s time trial and the under 23 men road race.





France dominated the minor men’s road race events. Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier won the junior title, while Arnaud Demare and Adrien Petit took first and second in the under 23 road race.

Some of the traditionally strong cycling nations finished well down the medal table. Italy won the women road race title but failed to land any other medals. Belgium picked up just two silver medals, the Netherlands won a silver and bronze medal, while Spain headed home empty handed.

While the world championships are contested by nations, it could be argued that the HTC-Highroad team had the best world championship of all. Thanks to Mark Cavendish, Tony Martin and Judith Arndt, the soon to be disbanded team won three senior world titles. Sadly those rainbow jerseys will be worn with other team colours in 2012.



Final medal count:

Great Britain: Gold (2), Silver (2), Bronze (2) = 6

Australia: Gold (2), Silver (1), Bronze (2) = 5

France: Gold (2), Silver (1) = 3

Germany: Gold (2), Bronze (3) = 5

Denmark: Gold (1), Silver (1), Bronze (1) = 3

Italy: Gold (1) = 1

New Zealand: Silver (2) = 2

Switzerland: Bronze (1) = 1

Belgium: Silver (2) = 2

Netherlands: Silver (1), Bronze (1) = 2

