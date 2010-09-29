Gravity East Series wraps up in Pennsylvania

Image 1 of 4 Geritt Beytagh is a contender for the series win. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 4 Jason Memmelaar descends (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 4 Ray Syron is mixing it up in the Cat. 1 field (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 4 of 4 Logan Mulally is following in his speedy brother Neko's tracks. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The Vertical Earth Gravity Park at Blue Mountain will host the finals of the Gravity East Series in Danielsville, Pennsylvania, on October 2-3. The stage is set for the most competitive and hard fought battle for the series championship in many years. Every category is up for grabs, with the points from the final round counting double.

In the elite men's category, there is a tie between Gerritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes) and Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/E13) with Jason Memmelaar (Hayes/Manitou) and Adam Morse (VonCooper/GT/Smith) clipping at their heels. Both the elite men and women are racing for US$5000 in series prizes.

In the Cat. 1 18 & Under Men's division, only 30 points separate the three top riders: Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs), who is the brother of silver medallist at the junior world downhill championships Neko Mulally, Ray Syron (Sinister/United Freeride) and Damon Morin (Highland Mountain).

Vertical Earth Gravity Park owner Dan Whitehead and his crew have created an exciting, non-pedaling course with anticipated times in the three-minute range. The course will use the following trails: Formula to Off Camber Syndrome to World Cup. It has technical off camber sections, a rock garden and some fast open trails. It will also have a rock drop and a large "Booter" at the finish.

A dual cross style race will be run on Saturday afternoon, followed by a Foot Down Derby. The downhill finals are set for Sunday.

For more information, visit www.gravityeastseries.com.