Gravity East Series heads north to Sugarbush

Gerritt Beytagh won the Massanutten Yee Ha!, which opened the 2010 Gravity East Series (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The Gravity East Series will to Sugarbush Resort in Vermont for its next round of downhill racing August 1. At this point in the series, the standings are close as the favorites continue to battle for the overall.

In the elite men's field Geritt Beytagh (Morewood USA) and Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG) will have to contend with Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG), Adam Morse (VonCooper/GT), Richie Rude (Specialized Allride) and Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros), who are all hungry for a Gravity East win.

Sugarbush is known for some of the most diverse terrain in the East. It is located on the Western side of the Mad River Valley.

Practice will open on Saturday, July 30 and the racing will happen on Sunday, August 1, beginning at 11:15 am local time.