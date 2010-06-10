Beytagh, Bourque to defend Gravity East leads at Seven Springs

Image 1 of 3 Alejandro Ortiz sails to a runner-up finish at 2009 Gravity East Seven Springs Downhill (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 3 Gerritt Beytagh won the Massanutten Yee Ha!, which opened the 2010 Gravity East Series (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 3 of 3 Harrison Reynolds rocks the pro section in 2009 that all riders will use this year. (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The stars of the newly-renamed Gravity East Series will head to Pennsylvania's Seven Springs Mountain Resort this weekend for round two of America’s largest downhill racing series.

In the pro divisions, Gerritt Beytagh (Morewood USA) and Dawn Bourque (Chainline Cycles/Roc) hope to keep rolling following their wins at the season opener at Massanutten. 13 classes of amateurs will join the pros racing on a highly-rated course that's largely unchanged since last season.

"It's an excellent track at Seven Springs, with an exceptional staff," said Gravity East's Director, Dan McDonald. "That's why we decided not to mess with an already fast and challenging track for the second round."

The racing weekend will kick-off at 10:00 Saturday morning with official practice, followed by race runs for all classes starting at 11:15 am Sunday morning.

Seven Springs Resort will also be open for public freeriding and course inspection this Friday, with lift service available. It has previously hosted events like three mountain bike National Championship Series races and two Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships.

For more information, visit www.GravityEast.com.