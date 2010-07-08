Gravity East heads to Highland MTB Park
New course to be unveiled for round four
The Gravity East Series will head to Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, New Hampshire, for round four on July 10-11.
A brand new, freshly-cut race course will be unveiled for the first time at the event. Details of the downhill course have been kept top secret. Not even the Highland local pros Ben Moody (Rhino Bikes) and Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) have been allowed to see the new course.
The Highland race marks the midway point of the Gravity East schedule. Going into the weekend, Gavin Vaughan is leading the elite men's category with 565 total behinds. Just behind him is Richard Rude, Jr. with 560 points while Geritt Beytagh is in third place with 555 points.
Dawn Bourque convincingly leads the women's series with a whopping 600 points. She is followed by Karen Eagan with 385 and Sue Haywood with 195.
Course practice will happen Saturday and Sunday morning, with the racing to follow on Sunday.
