Gravel-specific lenses arrive as Shimano updates S-Phyre and Aerolite sunglasses

Shimano has redesigned two of the sunglasses models in its range for 2023, giving the range-topping S-Phyre and Aerolite models an update and a host of new lens options.

The S-Phyre range of sunglasses was unveiled back in 2018 with feedback from LottoNL Jumbo, now Team Jumbo Visma. Sunglasses shakeups seem to set tongues wagging in the cycling world and Jumbo Visma's switch to Oakley sunglasses for 2023 was well-publicised, as was Ineos Grenadiers' switch to SunGod.

Shimano has adhered to this trend by overhauling and re-releasing two of its premium road offerings, with the models already seeing action in professional riders' winter cyclocross campaigns.

Michael Vanthourenhout takes victory at the Val Di Sole world cup in the new Shimano S-Phyre sunglasses (Image credit: Frank Martinez )

The S-Phyre sunglasses are Shimano's top-tier model and the second generation has received further refinement. The frames themselves feature a straight upper rim with a nod to aerodynamics. The temples also feature a non-slip pattern which Shimano say will provide a snug and comfortable fit.

What's more, the S-Phyre sunglasses are designed with a magnetic lens system, which allows users to easily pop the lens out for cleaning and replacement.

They are available in five colours, including Matte Black, Matte Extra White, Metallic Red, Metallic Orange, and Metallic Blue. They weigh in at 29 grams and will retail for $220.00 / €189.95 / £199.99.

They get Shimano's Ridescape lens technology, which comprises six different lens options that are terrain and condition-specific for the following conditions: bright vision, daylight vision, road vision, trail vision, dark vision, and as our headline points out, gravel vision, meaning gravel-specific sunglass lenses are now a thing.

The new S-Phyre sunglasses employ magnetic lenses for easy removal (Image credit: Frank Martinez )

If the S-Phyres are a little too rich for you, then worry not, as Shimano has covered the budget cycling sunglasses category with an update to the more affordable Aerolite model; a still-high-performance but more affordable alternative. This model uses the Ridescape HC lens that Shimano says will boost contrasts and sharpen surface details, with an upgrade to a Photochromic Gray lens available too.

Weighing in a little lighter than the S-Phyre at 26 grams, the Aerolite features a half-rim frame design, with the top edge uncovered and the frame covering the bottom edge of the lens and the nose bridge.

The Aerolite also features RX-Clip compatibility which will allow riders to add a prescription lens to the frame, over the top of the original nose piece.

This model is available in Black, White, Metallic Red, Matte Metallic Blue and Moss Green. The retail price will be $70.00 / €64.95 / £69.99 for the Ridescape HC lens, with a premium added for a photochromic lens.