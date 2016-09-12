Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal highlights - Video

The GP Montréal podium: Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Diego Ulissi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On Friday it was the world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) getting the better of Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet in Quebec but come Sunday it was the Belgian who finished in first in Montreal. Italian Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) was third in the bunch sprint after an aggressive finale that saw several riders launch attacks in a bid for glory.

Van Avermaet's win was his first since claiming the gold medal in Rio and continues the growing rivalry between himself and Sagan over the 2016 season.

