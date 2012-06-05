Gracia undergoes surgery following Val di Sole crash
Pelvic and femur fractures sustained by French downhiller
Cedric Gracia (CG Racing Brigade) underwent surgery for injuries sustained while practicing during the Val di Sole round of the UCI Downhill World Cup last weekend according to Solobike.it.
In addition to fracturing his pelvis in four places, he also fractured the head of his femur. The Frenchman went down after a rock impacted his front brake cable, and he was unable to slow himself down.
Gracia remained conscious throughout and was transferred to a nearby hospital in Italy. Following surgery there, he was moved to another hospital in Montpellier, France.
