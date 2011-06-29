Gould and Plaxton lead US Pro XCT rankings after four rounds

Image 1 of 2 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) pulls Lea Davison (Specialized), Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Max Plaxton (Specialized) celebrates his victory with the crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna) and Max Plaxton (Specialized USA) sit atop the USA Cycling US Pro XCT series with just one round remaining. The action in the American cross country series resumed this weekend at the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on June 25.

Men

After winning the Pro XCT's penultimate event last weekend, Canadian Max Plaxton holds a 60-point lead over national champion Todd Wells (Specialized). Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) is in a strong in third, although young Stephen Ettinger (BMC MTB Development) has been surging up the standings.

On Saturday at the Subaru Cup, Plaxton rode away with a 19-second, come-from-behind victory to all but seal the Pro XCT overall season title. Looking for a shot at the title, Wells took the hole shot at the bottom of the first climb, but Plaxton and Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) soon overtook him. That duo started the fifth lap with a 50-second lead on Wells, and Plaxton made a strategic late-race attack to take his third Pro XCT victory of the season. Kabush finished second and two-time Olympian Wells was third. The 22-year-old Ettinger recorded his first major race podium in front of the raucous Wisconsin crowd.

Women

With her dominant victory at the Subaru Cup, Gould has overtaken Lea Davison (Specialized) atop the women's standings. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) is 180 points behind Davison in third place. Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development) and Krista Park (Cannondale-No Tubes) round out the top five.

In the women's race, Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) took the early hole shot and led the women up the first long climb of the race. Gould overtook Irmiger by the first descent and did not look back on the very technical course with several short, but steep climbs.

Final round

The US Pro XCT finale will take place Saturday, July 23 in Missoula, Montana, as the calendar's newest addition, the Missoula XC, caps off the national mountain bike cross country calendar.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the Subaru Cup and stay tuned for full coverage of the final round.

US Pro XCT standings after four rounds

Elite men standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized USA Factory Racing 970 pts 2 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 910 3 Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 700 4 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Development Team 630 5 Sid Taberlay (Aus) 590 6 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 570 7 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 560 8 Adam Craig (USA) 560 9 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 480 10 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 425 11 Rotem Ishay (Isr) 315 12 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 300 13 Adam Morka (Can) 300 14 Ryan Woodall (USA) 256 15 Raphael Gagne (Can) 250 16 Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team 214 17 Ryan Trebon (USA) 210 18 Ignacio Torres (Mex) 202 19 Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona 188 20 Troy Wells (USA) 187 21 Jason Sager (USA) 185 22 Juan Carlos Herndandez Fernan (Mex) 160 23 Peter Glassford (Can) 155 24 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 154 25 Justin Lindine (USA) 142 26 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 130 27 Derek Zandstra (Can) 130 28 Dana Weber (USA) 112 29 Carl Decker (USA) 100 30 Tj Woodruff (USA) 99 31 Drew Edsall (USA) 98 32 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 85 33 Seamus Powell (USA) 80 34 Thomas Turner (USA) 80 35 Bryson Perry (USA) 72 36 Jack Hinkens (USA) 64 37 Alejando Barajas (Mex) 55 38 Emmanuel Valencia (Mex) 52 39 Tristan Schouten (USA) 50 40 Vincent Lombardi (USA) 50 41 Brian Matter (USA) 45 42 Jesse Anthony (USA) 40 43 Matt Gordon (USA) 40 44 Miguel Valadez (Mex) 39 45 Nathan Guerra (USA) 35 46 Bryan Fawley (USA) 35 47 Kalan Beisel (USA) 35 48 Colin Cares (USA) 34 49 Joshua Carlson (Aus) 32 50 Mitch Bailey (USA) 30 51 Rick Wetherald (USA) 30 52 Antoine Caron (Can) 28 53 Blake Harlan (USA) 28 54 Mike Phillips (USA) 26 55 Kevin Fish (USA) 26 56 John Nobil (USA) 26 57 Russell Finsterwald (USA) 26 58 Francis Morin (Can) 24 59 Brandon Draugelis (USA) 24 60 Zachary Valdez (USA) 23 61 Eric Batty (Can) 23 62 Lukas Buchli (Swi) 22 63 Jose Juan Escarcega Salazar (Mex) 20 64 Brian Van Ulden (USA) 20 65 Ben Bostrom (USA) 18 66 Jeff Herrera (USA) 18 67 Jorge Munoz (USA) 18 68 Cody Kaiser (USA) 16 69 Brady Kappius (USA) 16 70 Tyson Wagler (Can) 16 71 Sean Donovan (USA) 14 72 Jason Siegle (USA) 14 73 Aaron Elwell (USA) 12 74 Adam Snyder (USA) 12 75 David Tinker Juarez (USA) 12 76 Marton Blazso (Hun) 10 77 Aaron Bradford (USA) 9 78 Lucas Brusseau (USA) 9 79 Martin Cox (USA) 8 80 Kevin Smallman (USA) 8 81 Jason Young (USA) 7 82 Tim Allen (USA) 6 83 John Rines (USA) 6 84 Ken Onodera (Jpn) 5 85 Craig Wohlschlae (USA) 5 86 Anthony Sinyard (USA) 4 87 Ned Overend (USA) 4 88 Ronald Stawicki (USA) 3 89 Graham Aldredge (USA) 3 90 Menso De Jong (USA) 3 91 Jim Hewett (USA) 3

Elite women standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 910 pts 2 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized USA Factory 900 3 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 720 4 Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development 670 5 Krista Park (USA) 608 6 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 520 7 Judy Freeman (USA) 445 8 Sarah Kaufmann (USA) 416 9 Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 390 10 Zephanie Blasi (USA) 360 11 Carolyn Popovic (USA) 351 12 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMC MTB Development 345 13 Amanda Carey (USA) 340 14 Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex) 328 15 Kelli Emmett (USA) 320 16 Kathy Sherwin (USA) 220 17 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 180 18 Nina Baum (USA) 180 19 Lydia Tanner (USA) 172 20 Marie-Helen Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 160 21 Pua Mata (USA) 140 22 Amanda Sin (Can) 130 23 Linnea Koons (USA) 128 24 Mical Dyck (Can) 120 25 Laura Morfin Ma Couzet (USA) 110 26 Shannon Gibson (USA) 105 27 Kaila Hart (USA) 94 28 Kelsy Bingham (USA) 90 29 Sarah Maile (USA) 85 30 Jenna Rinehart (USA) 80 31 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) 80 32 Erica Tingey (USA) 70 33 Deyanira Guerrero (Mex) 69 34 Abby Strigel (USA) 60 35 Bryna Blanchard (USA) 55 36 Laura Bietola (Can) 55 37 Rebecca Rusch (USA) 50 38 Catherine Vipond (Can) 45 39 Susan Stephens (USA) 35 40 Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol) 35 41 Susan Butler (USA) 30 42 Kim Eppen (USA) 28 43 Danelle Kabush (Can) Luna Pro Team 28 44 Kristina Laforge (Can) 26 45 Melanie Colavito (USA) 24