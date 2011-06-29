Trending

Gould and Plaxton lead US Pro XCT rankings after four rounds

One round to go in Missoula

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) pulls Lea Davison (Specialized), Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), and Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) celebrates his victory with the crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna) and Max Plaxton (Specialized USA) sit atop the USA Cycling US Pro XCT series with just one round remaining. The action in the American cross country series resumed this weekend at the Subaru Cup in Mt. Morris, Wisconsin on June 25.

Men

After winning the Pro XCT's penultimate event last weekend, Canadian Max Plaxton holds a 60-point lead over national champion Todd Wells (Specialized). Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) is in a strong in third, although young Stephen Ettinger (BMC MTB Development) has been surging up the standings.

On Saturday at the Subaru Cup, Plaxton rode away with a 19-second, come-from-behind victory to all but seal the Pro XCT overall season title. Looking for a shot at the title, Wells took the hole shot at the bottom of the first climb, but Plaxton and Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) soon overtook him. That duo started the fifth lap with a 50-second lead on Wells, and Plaxton made a strategic late-race attack to take his third Pro XCT victory of the season. Kabush finished second and two-time Olympian Wells was third. The 22-year-old Ettinger recorded his first major race podium in front of the raucous Wisconsin crowd.

Women

With her dominant victory at the Subaru Cup, Gould has overtaken Lea Davison (Specialized) atop the women's standings. Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) is 180 points behind Davison in third place. Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development) and Krista Park (Cannondale-No Tubes) round out the top five.

In the women's race, Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) took the early hole shot and led the women up the first long climb of the race. Gould overtook Irmiger by the first descent and did not look back on the very technical course with several short, but steep climbs.

Final round

The US Pro XCT finale will take place Saturday, July 23 in Missoula, Montana, as the calendar's newest addition, the Missoula XC, caps off the national mountain bike cross country calendar.

See Cyclingnews' full coverage of the Subaru Cup and stay tuned for full coverage of the final round.

US Pro XCT standings after four rounds

Elite men standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Plaxton (Can) Specialized USA Factory Racing970pts
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing910
3Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek700
4Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Development Team630
5Sid Taberlay (Aus)590
6Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek570
7Jeremiah Bishop (USA)560
8Adam Craig (USA)560
9Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain480
10Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona425
11Rotem Ishay (Isr)315
12Barry Wicks (USA) Kona300
13Adam Morka (Can)300
14Ryan Woodall (USA)256
15Raphael Gagne (Can)250
16Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development Team214
17Ryan Trebon (USA)210
18Ignacio Torres (Mex)202
19Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona188
20Troy Wells (USA)187
21Jason Sager (USA)185
22Juan Carlos Herndandez Fernan (Mex)160
23Peter Glassford (Can)155
24Mitchell Hoke (USA)154
25Justin Lindine (USA)142
26Lachlan Norris (Aus)130
27Derek Zandstra (Can)130
28Dana Weber (USA)112
29Carl Decker (USA)100
30Tj Woodruff (USA)99
31Drew Edsall (USA)98
32Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)85
33Seamus Powell (USA)80
34Thomas Turner (USA)80
35Bryson Perry (USA)72
36Jack Hinkens (USA)64
37Alejando Barajas (Mex)55
38Emmanuel Valencia (Mex)52
39Tristan Schouten (USA)50
40Vincent Lombardi (USA)50
41Brian Matter (USA)45
42Jesse Anthony (USA)40
43Matt Gordon (USA)40
44Miguel Valadez (Mex)39
45Nathan Guerra (USA)35
46Bryan Fawley (USA)35
47Kalan Beisel (USA)35
48Colin Cares (USA)34
49Joshua Carlson (Aus)32
50Mitch Bailey (USA)30
51Rick Wetherald (USA)30
52Antoine Caron (Can)28
53Blake Harlan (USA)28
54Mike Phillips (USA)26
55Kevin Fish (USA)26
56John Nobil (USA)26
57Russell Finsterwald (USA)26
58Francis Morin (Can)24
59Brandon Draugelis (USA)24
60Zachary Valdez (USA)23
61Eric Batty (Can)23
62Lukas Buchli (Swi)22
63Jose Juan Escarcega Salazar (Mex)20
64Brian Van Ulden (USA)20
65Ben Bostrom (USA)18
66Jeff Herrera (USA)18
67Jorge Munoz (USA)18
68Cody Kaiser (USA)16
69Brady Kappius (USA)16
70Tyson Wagler (Can)16
71Sean Donovan (USA)14
72Jason Siegle (USA)14
73Aaron Elwell (USA)12
74Adam Snyder (USA)12
75David Tinker Juarez (USA)12
76Marton Blazso (Hun)10
77Aaron Bradford (USA)9
78Lucas Brusseau (USA)9
79Martin Cox (USA)8
80Kevin Smallman (USA)8
81Jason Young (USA)7
82Tim Allen (USA)6
83John Rines (USA)6
84Ken Onodera (Jpn)5
85Craig Wohlschlae (USA)5
86Anthony Sinyard (USA)4
87Ned Overend (USA)4
88Ronald Stawicki (USA)3
89Graham Aldredge (USA)3
90Menso De Jong (USA)3
91Jim Hewett (USA)3

Elite women standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team910pts
2Lea Davison (USA) Specialized USA Factory900
3Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek720
4Chloe Forsman (USA) BMC MTB Development670
5Krista Park (USA)608
6Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek520
7Judy Freeman (USA)445
8Sarah Kaufmann (USA)416
9Catherine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team390
10Zephanie Blasi (USA)360
11Carolyn Popovic (USA)351
12Erica Zaveta (USA) BMC MTB Development345
13Amanda Carey (USA)340
14Daniela Campuzano Chavez (Mex)328
15Kelli Emmett (USA)320
16Kathy Sherwin (USA)220
17Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team180
18Nina Baum (USA)180
19Lydia Tanner (USA)172
20Marie-Helen Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain160
21Pua Mata (USA)140
22Amanda Sin (Can)130
23Linnea Koons (USA)128
24Mical Dyck (Can)120
25Laura Morfin Ma Couzet (USA)110
26Shannon Gibson (USA)105
27Kaila Hart (USA)94
28Kelsy Bingham (USA)90
29Sarah Maile (USA)85
30Jenna Rinehart (USA)80
31Teal Stetson-Lee (USA)80
32Erica Tingey (USA)70
33Deyanira Guerrero (Mex)69
34Abby Strigel (USA)60
35Bryna Blanchard (USA)55
36Laura Bietola (Can)55
37Rebecca Rusch (USA)50
38Catherine Vipond (Can)45
39Susan Stephens (USA)35
40Aleksandra Mooradian (Pol)35
41Susan Butler (USA)30
42Kim Eppen (USA)28
43Danelle Kabush (Can) Luna Pro Team28
44Kristina Laforge (Can)26
45Melanie Colavito (USA)24

Team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized USA Factory Racing239pts
2Subaru-Trek197
3BMC MTB Development Team174
4Luna Pro Team171
5Specialized Factory Racing121