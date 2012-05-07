Goss scores Orica-GreenEdge’s first Grand Tour stage win

Image 1 of 3 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) can't hide his delight in Horsens. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) was a deserving winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) clinched his team’s first Grand Tour win in its history with a perfectly timed dash for the line ahead of the mass pile-up that marred the end of stage three of the Giro d’Italia.

Second to Mark Cavendish (Sky) in yesterday’s opening bunch sprint of the Giro, Goss was also four times second in the Tour of Turkey, and one of those defeats was so narrow it required a photo-finish to decide the winner.

After an uneven start to the season, Monday was Goss’s first win since a stage in the Tour of California last May. It is also the second Giro d’Italia victory – his first being in 2010 – of the 25-year-old’s career.

“I’m sick of finishing second,” the 2011 Milan-San Remo winner told Cyclingnews at the start of stage three today, some four and a half hours before – finally – going one better.

“For one reason or another, I’ve been close but not had any luck in the last couple of weeks. So I’m really happy. Finally, I’ve hit the bulls eye.”

Concerning the crash, Goss said, “The road was wide and I was near the front, so I didn’t know about what was happening behind me.”

“It was a fast sprint, the last two kilometres were slightly downhill, but my teammates were in the right place at the right time, I didn’t make any mistakes, and I’m really happy to be able to finish it all off for them with a victory. And it’s my first win of the season, too.”

Goss’s victory brought him another prize, too, the red points jersey. The Australian is 15 points ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and 17 up on Mark Cavendish (Team Sky).

