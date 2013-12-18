Goss looking for a winning start to 2014

Image 1 of 4 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) at the pre-Giro press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEDGE) enjoys his victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 4 Caleb Ewan (BikeBug) and Mitch Docker (Orica GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

The 2011 Milan-San Remo champion Matt Goss will lead the Australian Orica-GreenEdge WorldTour team at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, the 'Bay Crits,' which begins early next year. Goss is looking to revert back to the 2011 training and racing program that delivered his most successful season to date which included overall victory at the then ‘Jayco' Bay Cycling Classic.

In the past two seasons Goss has had little success in winning races and is hoping to start his season with a win. A change in his training schedule sees Goss tweak his preparation with the hope that he can once again win some big races by adopting a 'Sagan like' approach to racing in 2014.

Joining the 27-year-old will be fellow fast-men Mitch Docker and Geelong's Leigh Howard who returns to his local criterium series.





The team will also use the event as preparation for the Australian national championships the following week and the Tour Down Under later in the month in a busy January with the Jayco Herald Sun Tour to follow in February..



