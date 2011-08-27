Golas out of the Vuelta with facial injuries
Vacansoleil DCM rider with 17 stitches
Michal Golas of Vacansoleil DCM will not be at the start of the Vuelta a España on Saturday, his team has announced. The Polish sprinter was involved in the crash just short of the finish line on Friday's seventh stage.
After colliding with Garmin-Cervelo's Tyler Farrar, Golas fell on his face. He finished the race bleeding heavily. The team reported on Friday night that he had received 17 stitches but planned to be at the start on Saturday.
On Saturday morning, however, that decision was overturned. “Michal Golas will not be able to start today in the Vuelta. The rider, team doctor and sport leaders have decided this this morning,” the team tweeted.
