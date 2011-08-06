Kwiatkowski, Golas join QuickStep

Image 1 of 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (RadioShack) on the podium for his third place overall finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil) won six of the climbs to take the lead in the mountains classification. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Two of Poland's top talents: Michal Kwiatkowski and Michal Golas, will join the QuickStep Cycling Team for the 2012 and 2013 seasons, the Belgian team has announced.

Golas, 27, currently races with the Vacansoleil-DCM squad, and is leading the mountains classification at the Tour de Pologne, while Kwiatkowski comes from Team RadioShack as a podium finisher at the Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde and Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen this year.

Kwiatkowski, 21, was also junior time trial world champion in 2008, the European time trial champion in 2008 and road champion in 2008.

"The arrival of these two young Polish riders contributes to the team's current project of internationalisation for the near future," said team manager Patrick Lefevere. "They are two interesting, young guys in whom we want to invest for the future of the team. In addition, Poland is an important country and it's growing in terms of cycling culture and passion, as shown by the ever improving quality of the Tour de Pologne."

The Quick Step team recently confirmed it will join forces with the Omega Pharma brand to create a new team in 2012. Tom Boonen and Sylvain Chavanel have already extended their contract with the team. Martin and Peter Velits, and Belgian Stijn Vandenbergh have also agreed to join for 2012.

Details of all confirmed rider transfers can be found at the Cyclingnews guide to transfer 2011-2012.