Gogl extends with Trek-Segafredo through 2019 - News shorts

Michael Gogl has extended his contract with Trek-Segafredo through the 2019 season, the team announced Monday via press release.

The 23-year-old Austrian joined Trek at the start of the year and initially had a deal through 2018, but according to the release, he "was eager to extend it for an extra year" after making his debut this season.

A top 10 finish at the Amstel Gold Race stands out as Gogl's most notable result so far this year.

"I am really happy about my first year with the team. I found everything I could have hoped for. Trek-Segafredo is for me the right place to develop myself as a rider. The team offers me the perfect surrounding and excels by its professional way of working," Gogl said.

"This year I did my first Classics campaign in the Ardennes and I was really satisfied. After my 8th place in the Amstel Gold Race I started to believe the Ardennes Classics might be my thing. So, in the years to come I will look to obtain even better results in these races and I want to work hard to be able to improve further in that direction."

Luca Guercilena, Trek-Segafredo general manager, described the decision as a long-term investment in the up-and-coming rider.

"When we signed Michael last year we obviously knew that he had a lot of potential, which he has proved during the season. He not only did well in the Ardennes, but he also showed to be a loyal and hardworking teammate during the whole year," he said. "Within the team, we cherish both aspects and we are certain that in the next seasons he can develop these characteristics even more. By extending his contract now, we want to place a long-term investment in his development and want to give him the opportunity to continue to grow as a rider."

Vermeulen to leave LottoNL-Jumbo next year

American Alexey Vermeulen, 22, confirmed to Cyclingnews that he will not return to LottoNL-Jumbo next season, writing in an email that he has been forced to look elsewhere for a contract.

"Unfortunately, I am sad to say that it is true, I will not be returning to Lotto NL Jumbo," Vermeulen wrote. "NOT by choice of my own, I have been forced to look elsewhere for the coming season.

"At this time I have some options, but as everyone involved in this sport is keenly aware...it's not real until it's on paper!"

Vermeulen signed with the Dutch WorldTour team in 2016 from the BMC Development Team. He put in 62 race days in his first year with the team, including competing in the elite men’s time trial and road race at the 2016 world championships. Vermeulen has raced 61 days so far this year, most recently as a last-minute replacement for Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) in the world championships road race, where he featured in the early breakaway.

Vermeulen is scheduled to race next in Belgium at the one-day Omloop Eurometropool on Friday.

Vos, Eisel elected to UCI Athletes Commission

Election for road cycling's representatives to the UCI Athletes' Commission took place over the weekend at the Bergen World Championships. Austria's Bernhard Eisel (Dimension Data) and the Netherlands' Marianne Vos (WM3 Cycling) got the nod in an election that saw 72 per cent of eligible riders in Norway vote, according to a UCI press release.

Eisel and Vos were each among three candidates in their respective elections. Eisel faced France's Jean-Christophe Peraud – who retired last season – and Italy's Davide Vigano (Androni Giocattoli). Vos faced fellow Dutchwoman Iris Slappendel, who also retired in 2016, and Italy's Elena Valentini.

Eisel won 71 per cent of the votes to represent the men's peloton, with Vos taking 45 per cent of the votes for the women's representative.

The UCI has made modifications to the Athletes' Commission for this season, growing the body from 13 to a total of 20 members, evenly split among men and women across all disciplines. Elections take place every four years.

Both have served on past iterations of the Athletes' Commission. They will join committee members from other subdivisions of cycling, with mountain biking, paracycling, BMX racing, tracking cycling and cyclo-cross all represented.

12 WorldTour teams for Giro dell'Emilia

Giro dell’Emilia organisers have named the 12 WorldTour teams and several more Pro Continental squads set to attend Saturday's race, as well as Sunday's Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli.

A number of big names have been announced among the provisional starters.

Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) is set to defend his Giro dell'Emilia title against a host of strong climbers. The 27-year-old took the victory ahead of AG2R's Romain Bardet and Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Urán last year before going on to take Colombia's first ever Monument victory at Il Lombardia.

Urán will hope to improve on last year's podium result at the helm for Cannondale again this weekend. Vincenzo Nibali will headline Bahrain-Merida's squad, while Mikel Landa, Gianni Moscon and Diego Rosa will lead Sky's contingent. Fabio Aru is the marquee name among up Astana's selection. FDJ's Thibaut Pinot, BMC's Tejay van Garderen and UAE Team Emirates' Diego Ulissi are among the many other notables provisionally listed for the Italian one-days.

Teams for the Giro dell'Emilia and Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli: AG2R La Mondiale, Astana, Bahrain-Merida, BMC Racing, Cannondale-Drapac, Dimension Data, FDJ, Movistar, Orica-Scott, Team Sky, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team Emireates, Cofidis, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, Gazprom – Rusvelo, Bardiani CSF, Wilier Triestina, Androni Giocattoli, Nippo Vini Fantini, CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Israel Cycling Academy, Amore & Vita – Selle SMP, GM Europa Ovini, Unieuro Trevigani Hemus 1896, Sangemini MG.K Vis.

Ellsay signs Pro Conti contract

Silber Pro Cycling announced today that Nigel Ellsay, who has ridden with the team since signing as a stagiare at the end of 2014, will move up to the Pro Continental ranks with a new team in 2018.

"We'll let that team announce its roster, but in the meantime, Ellsay joins former Silber racers Ben Perry, Matteo Dal-Cin and Alex Cataford to make it to the Pro Conti ranks," Silber general manager and owner Scott McFarlane wrote in a post on the team's website.

Ellsay, 23, finished second overall at the Joe Martin Stage Race and seventh overall at the Tour of Alberta in 2016. This season he finished second at the Canadian time trial championships and seventh overall at both the Joe Martin Stage Race and the Cascade Cycling Classic. He won the mountains jersey at the Tour de Beauce, finished 10th overall at the Tour of Alberta and 13th at the Tour of Utah.

"Off the bike Nigel went from young understudy three years ago to team leader this year, setting the tone for our expectations," said team director Gord Fraser. "Silber Pro Cycling can be very proud of our role in Nigel's career and wish him all the best."