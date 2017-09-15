Vermeulen replaces Bookwalter in USA team for Worlds
Post-concussion symptoms plague BMC rider after Tour of Britain crash
Brent Bookwalter has been forced out of the USA Cycling squad for the UCI Road World Championships due to lingering symptoms from a concussion he sustained after crashing into a parked car on the course in stage 4 of the Tour of Britain.
USA Cycling has named Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNl-Jumbo) as his replacement.
"After speaking with Brent and his medical team, we collectively decided it would be better for him to not race the UCI Road World Championships," said Jim Miller, USA Cycling Vice President of High Performance. "Brent is still suffering from post-concussion symptoms and it does not make sense to put him at risk."
Vermeulen, who was third in the USA Pro Road Championships behind winner Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), earned the endorsement of Bookwalter, who said he was sad not to be able to race.
Vermeulen will join Nate Brown and Alex Howes of Cannondale-Drapac, Tejay van Garderen and Joey Rosskopf of BMC Racing, and Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) in the country's six-man team for the road race in Bergen.
