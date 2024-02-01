Gocycle launches cargo bike that folds, is electric, and weighs just 23kg

Gocycle has carved out a niche in high-end folding electric bikes, with its stylish G4 among the best folding electric bikes. It’s now expanding its range into the fast-growing electric cargo bike market with the new Gocycle Family Cargo e-bike.

The familial resemblance to Gocycle’s folding electric bikes isn’t hard to spot, with the new cargo e-bike sharing the front half design of the G4. The rear of the new electric cargo bike is also similar to the G4, with the chain fully enclosed in a spar that supports the rear wheel. The wheelbase has been extended to 1433mm though, to support a platform for carrying cargo, kids or anything else you might want to transport.

The 375Wh internal battery gives a claimed range of up to 50 miles.

Compact folded size

The Gocycle Family Cargo e-bike folds to a compact size (Image credit: Gocycle)

Gocycle has also retained its fast fold design, with the Gocycle Family Cargo folding neatly towards the rear of the front frame on a vertical hinge. While this puts the G4’s two wheels next to each other, so that it can be wheeled, the extended wheelbase of the new Family Cargo e-bike means that the wheels aren’t aligned, although they do sit parallel.

It does allow the new electric bike to be folded into a compact package, alleviating one of the downsides of many cargo bikes: their large footprint when not in use. Fold down the handlebars and the seatpost and the Gocycle Family Cargo forms a compact package that should be much easier to store and transport.

The Family Cargo bike weighs around 23kg, which also makes it light for an electric cargo bike. The Specialized Globe Haul weighs a claimed 35kg with standard wheelbase, for example.

The rear rack is compatible with MIK HD accessories. There's a wide range sold, meaning that you can fit anything from a child seat to panniers to a dog basket.

The Gocycle Flofit handlebar offers adjustable angle grips and an inbuilt front light bar (Image credit: Gocycle)

The Gocycle Family Cargo e-bike will be available at two spec levels: CXi and CX+. While the CXi has Gocycle’s standard handlebar design, the CX+ incorporates the brand’s latest Flofit handlebar. Rather than the hand grips facing to the sides, this design has grips that are angled rearwards from the bar ends.

They’re designed so that you can rapidly adjust their angle to suit your preferred hand position, using a lever on the underside of the bar to lock them in place. Gocycle says that they “bring a quantum leap in rider ergonomics and comfort”.

The Flofit handlebar also has Gocycle’s in-built LED running light and LED status indicator array, which is also present on the CXi's standard bars.

Availability and pricing

The six colour options available at launch include orange/white (Image credit: Gocycle)

Gocycle will offer its new electric cargo bike in a range of six colour combinations including white with yellow, green and orange.

It says that the Family Cargo bike will be produced in limited quantities at launch and that it expects first deliveries from September 2024. You can register your interest and place a fully refundable £499 pre-order deposit on Gocycle’s site. Prices start from £5,999 / €6,999 / $6,999 for the CXi and £6,999 / €7,999 / $7,999 for the CX+.

Gocycle’s founder Richard Thorpe says that the Family Cargo represents a first step in its march into other bike segments: “In the years ahead, we’ll be expanding the G4 Gocycle range with additional new models across diverse market segments including both non-folding and non-electric.”