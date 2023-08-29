Specialized stretches its Globe Haul e-cargo bike for even more carrying capacity

Specialized has added to its Globe Haul electric bike family with the new Globe Haul LT, joining the Globe Haul ST, launched in the US only earlier in 2023.

LT stands for Long Tail, and the Globe Haul LT stretches the Short Tail bike’s wheelbase to add extra cargo carrying capacity from its extended rear rack, which is twice the length of the ST’s.

It’s a bike sold by Specialized in the US to service the growing market for electric cargo bikes. These bikes make a great alternative to cars for shorter trips and allow you to carry either cargo, or fit the bike out to carry up to three passengers. You can fit MIK-compatible child seats for younger passengers and can add a trailer for even more space. If you want to know what it's like to own a cargo bike we've also just reviewed the Omnium Mini-Max.

The Globe Haul LT can be equipped to carry up to three passengers (Image credit: Specialized)

“Even though they’re affordable, they’re so overbuilt, so premium in their own simple way that they’ll last a riding lifetime,” says Globe Haul lead designer Erik Nohlin, who’s based in Sweden.

He says that the development of the Globe Haul was spurred by the climate emergency and by the Covld epidemic, when public transport became a no-no for many workers.

Assistance up to 28mph and throttle option

The Globe Haul LT can carry up to 441lb, including the rider, an increase from 419lb for the ST, so there’s some serious cargo capacity. It’s powered by a 700 watt rear hub motor that’s speed-limited at 28mph, and which Specialized says provides up to 60 miles of range from its high capacity 772Wh battery, with five assist levels available and a nine-speed derailleur drivetrain.

The standard bike operates by pedal assistance, but you can buy a throttle as an extra, allowing you to keep moving at up to 20mph without pedalling.

Specialized says that, based on its Retul bike fit database, the Globe Haul range’s high adjustability allows it to be used by riders between 4’ 5” and 6’ 4” tall, with a seatpost that can be extended by 13 inches and a stem that can be height-adjusted by 6 inches.

A cargo bike wouldn’t be a cargo bike without some means to carry loads, so you can kit the Globe Haul LT out with optional extra running boards and seats at the rear and a pannier set with 100 litres of capacity. At the front, you can add yet more capacity with a front rack and pannier adapters.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Specialized) A longer tail means greater carrying capacity (Image credit: Specialized) Six bucket panniers plus a front rack should cover even the biggest shopping trips

The Globe Haul bikes run on 20 inch wheels with 3.5 inch width tyres, which Specialized has named Carless Whisper. It says that this helps keep the centre of gravity 20 per cent lower than a larger wheeled e-bike and adds stability to the ride. There are fenders with mudflaps already installed, so you’ll stay drier if the roads are wet and the option to add full-size rear wheel covers.

Other features of both the Globe Haul LT and ST include a 1500 lumen max output headlight and a 50 lumen tail light. There’s also a centrally mounted two side kickstand to keep your bike and its cargo upright.

The new Specialized Globe Haul LT is priced at $3,500 and the Globe Haul ST at $2,800. There's more on the Globe Haul e-bike range on Specialized's site.