Giro d'Italia video: Team time trial on-board footage
On-board with Orica-GreenEdge
Orica-GreenEdge rode to victory on stage 1 of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday but have you ever wondered what it’s like to ride a team time trial in one of the world’s biggest race?
If so, Velon and the team have provided footage from the race with an on-board camera strapped to the front of Esteban Chaves' Scott time trial bike.
The pint-sized Colombian climber may not have done too many turns on the front during the winning ride but he bravely hung on and finished as part of the team’s first six men across the line, while Simon Gerrans led them home and pulled on the first maglia rosa of the race.
The footage give a perfect insight into the dynamics of a teamed effort with rider syphoning off at the front with gaps are kept to a minimum as time and energy are saved.
