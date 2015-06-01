Giro d'Italia video: on-board on the Colle delle Finestre

Fabio Aru on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

When Velon looked at the Giro d'Italia route they must have licked their lips at stage 20. The Colle delle Finestre climb took riders up dirt tracks to the Cima Coppi – the highest point of the race – and was always going to be one of the more visually striking days.

Five riders from Velon-associated teams had their bikes fitted with either front or rear-facing cameras to capture it all close up.

While the race for the general classification was ignited up ahead, Sam Bewley (Orica-GreenEdge) took the chance to have some fun, grabbing his camera for an impromptu interview with Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek).

Then there's the descent off the mountain, where the on-bike footage gives a more vivid taste of the hair-raising speeds than a moto cameraman could hope to offer.

