Giro d'Italia unveils new logo for 100th edition - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 The 100th Giro d'Italia logo and slogan. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 5 The logo for the 100th Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 5 Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas at the Tour de France team presentation Image 5 of 5 Gold for Elia Viviani (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

New logo unveiled for 2017 Giro d'Italia

RCS Sport has unveiled a new logo for the 2017 Giro d’Italia, which will be the 100th edition of the race. The new logo incorporates the swirling motif of the Trofeo Senza Fine with the silhouette of a bike rider and the number 100 to mark the milestone.

“For the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia we have begun a new marketing strategy; the new logo is an important first step that begins the celebrations of the Corsa Rosa 2017. To complement the logo, the new event slogan – 'Amore Infinito' – will guide our marketing initiatives and communications, and will remain untranslated in Italian to underline the 'Made in Italy' heart of the event,” said RCS Sport head of marketing and communications Roberto Salamini.

The 2017 Giro will get underway in Alghero, Sardinia on May 5. The full route of the 100th edition of the race will be announced in Milan on October 25. It is expected that the Giro will visit Sicily and Vincenzo Nibali’s home city of Messina following the three opening stages in Sardinia, though details of the route – including the location of the final stage – are yet to be confirmed.

Marcato struck by motorbike during Tour de l’Eurométropole

Marco Marcato (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) has said that he was struck by a race motorbike during Sunday’s Tour de l’Eurométropole, though the Italian managed to stay upright and avoid injury as a result of the incident.

Marcato posted a photograph of his broken rear wheel on Twitter after the race to highlight the ongoing issues regarding rider security. Marcato’s teammate Antoine Demoitié was killed when he was struck by a following motorbike during Gent-Wevelgem in April. Stig Broeckx remains in a coma after he was injured when two motorbikes crashed ahead of the peloton during the Tour of Belgium in May.

“Hit by a moto during #eurometropoletour today fortunately I didn't crash but again our safety in danger @ACCPI1946 @TeamWantyGobert” wrote Marcato, who will race for the TJ Sport-Lampre team in 2017.

Team Sky have announced their seven-man long list of riders to choose from for first round of the Revolution Series Champions League in Paris on November 18 and 19. The British team were the first of seven WorldTour squads to announce their roster.

The list includes Geraint Thomas, Ian Stannard, Elia Viviani, Vasil Kiryienka, Ben Swift, Luke Rowe and Peter Kennaugh.

All seven riders have competed in the Champions Series before, giving Team Sky an experienced squad that could include pairing up Stannard and Kiryienka in the endurance events, with Viviani and Swift forming a possible powerful duo for the sprints.

"Team Sky are definitely bringing the big guns to the Champions League and should be one of the main contenders for the title," said series promoter James Pope. "These guys are all incredible road riders, but let's not forget that there is also some serious track ability and experience in the squad. Thomas and Kennaugh are former Olympic Team Pursuit Champions, Kiryienka is a former Points Race World Champion and of course they have the current Omnium Olympic Champion - Elia Viviani."

The Revolution Champions League will visit Paris, Manchester and London over three consecutive weekends from November 18, featuring seven WorldTour teams including Team Sky, Trek-Segafredo, Orica Bike-Exchange, Cannondale-Drapac, Giant-Alpecin, Lampre-Merida and LottoNL-Jumbo.

Günter Younger to lead WADA's 'Intelligence and Investigations' beginning October 3

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that Günter Younger will take over as Director of Intelligence and Investigations beginning October 3.

Younger comes to WADA from the Bavarian Landeskriminalamt (BLKA) in Germany, where he created and directed the Cybercrime Division as the central point of contact for police, State departments and private companies in all cybercrime matters of Bavaria, according to a statement WADA released announcing Younger's appointment.

Younger has worked for BLKA since 1988 with a focus on international investigations, specifically, combating drug trafficking and organised crime. Younger also worked with Europol and Interpol during that time, assuming responsibility in 2009 for Interpol’s Drugs and Criminal Intelligence Unit (DCIU) and the newly created Anti-Doping section.

Younger returned to Germany in 2011, leading Bavaria’s Counterfeit Currency Unit before assuming his current role with the Cybercime Division.