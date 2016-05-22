Giro d'Italia: Start times for stage 15 Alpe di Siusi time trial
Maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk last off at 4:46PM
The third and final time trial of the 2016 Giro d'Italia is short at just 10.8 km but is almost exclusively an uphill affair that is sure to see further adjustments to the general classification. The 15th stage starts in Castelrotto with a brief 1.8km section of relatively flat road before turning onto the 9km Alpe di Siusi climb with an average gradient of 8.3%.
The twisting, turning climb is sure to test the legs of the GC men just one day after the queen stage in which Alejandro Valverde shipped three minutes to his overall rivals and Steven Kruijswijk earned the first maglia rosa of his career. The Dutchman, stage 14 winner Esteban Chaves and 2013 champion Vincenzo Nibali have emerged as the podium contenders but there could be another shake up following the time trial today.
Tom Dumoulin, the stage 1 time trial winner in Apeldoorn, has abandoned the race, although the winner of the rolling Chianti test against the clock, Primoz Roglic, will start at 3:14pm and could add to his stage 9 success. However, it looks likely to be a battle between the GC men with domestiques riding within themselves and save their legs for the all important third week.
Australian Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) will be the first starter at 1:30pm local time with riders heading out onto the course at one minute intervals thereafter. The top-15 riders however have been given three minute intervals.
2016 Giro d'Italia stage 15 time trial start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Start Time
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|13:30:00
|2
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:31:00
|3
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13:32:00
|4
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:33:00
|5
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13:34:00
|6
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|13:35:00
|7
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13:36:00
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|13:37:00
|9
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|13:38:00
|10
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:39:00
|11
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:40:00
|12
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:41:00
|13
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:42:00
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13:43:00
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:44:00
|16
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:45:00
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13:46:00
|18
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:47:00
|19
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:48:00
|20
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13:49:00
|21
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:50:00
|22
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:51:00
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:52:00
|24
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:53:00
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:54:00
|26
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:55:00
|27
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13:56:00
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:57:00
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|13:58:00
|30
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:59:00
|31
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:00:00
|32
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:01:00
|33
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|14:02:00
|34
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:03:00
|35
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:04:00
|36
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:05:00
|37
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14:06:00
|38
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:07:00
|39
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:08:00
|40
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:09:00
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|14:10:00
|42
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:11:00
|43
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|14:12:00
|44
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:13:00
|45
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14:14:00
|46
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|14:15:00
|47
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:16:00
|48
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:17:00
|49
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:18:00
|50
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|14:19:00
|51
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:20:00
|52
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:21:00
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:22:00
|54
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|14:23:00
|55
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:24:00
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|14:25:00
|57
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|14:26:00
|58
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|14:27:00
|59
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|14:28:00
|60
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:29:00
|61
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14:30:00
|62
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|14:31:00
|63
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|14:32:00
|64
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:33:00
|65
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|14:34:00
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14:35:00
|67
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:36:00
|68
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:37:00
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:38:00
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:39:00
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|14:40:00
|72
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|14:41:00
|73
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:42:00
|74
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:43:00
|75
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:44:00
|76
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:45:00
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:46:00
|78
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|14:47:00
|79
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:48:00
|80
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|14:49:00
|81
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:50:00
|82
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:51:00
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:52:00
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|14:53:00
|85
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:54:00
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:55:00
|87
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:56:00
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|14:57:00
|89
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:58:00
|90
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:59:00
|91
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:00:00
|92
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:01:00
|93
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|15:02:00
|94
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:03:00
|95
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15:04:00
|96
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:05:00
|97
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:06:00
|98
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:07:00
|99
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:08:00
|100
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|15:09:00
|101
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|15:10:00
|102
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:11:00
|103
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:12:00
|104
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|15:13:00
|105
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:14:00
|106
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing
|15:15:00
|107
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:16:00
|108
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:17:00
|109
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15:18:00
|110
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:19:00
|111
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:20:00
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:21:00
|113
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:22:00
|114
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:23:00
|115
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:24:00
|116
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15:25:00
|117
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|15:26:00
|118
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|15:27:00
|119
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15:28:00
|120
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:29:00
|121
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:30:00
|122
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:31:00
|123
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15:32:00
|124
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15:33:00
|125
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:34:00
|126
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:35:00
|127
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|15:36:00
|128
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:37:00
|129
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15:38:00
|130
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:39:00
|131
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15:40:00
|132
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:41:00
|133
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:42:00
|134
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:43:00
|135
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:44:00
|136
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15:45:00
|137
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:46:00
|138
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15:47:00
|139
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:48:00
|140
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:49:00
|141
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:50:00
|142
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|15:51:00
|143
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:52:00
|144
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15:53:00
|145
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:54:00
|146
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:55:00
|147
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:56:00
|148
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:57:00
|149
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:58:00
|150
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15:59:00
|151
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:00:00
|152
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16:01:00
|153
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16:04:00
|154
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16:07:00
|155
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16:10:00
|156
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:13:00
|157
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:16:00
|158
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16:19:00
|159
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|16:22:00
|160
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16:25:00
|161
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16:28:00
|162
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|16:31:00
|163
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16:34:00
|164
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:37:00
|165
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|16:40:00
|166
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:43:00
|167
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:46:00
