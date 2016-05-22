Giro d'Italia: Start times for stage 15 Alpe di Siusi time trial

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The third and final time trial of the 2016 Giro d'Italia is short at just 10.8 km but is almost exclusively an uphill affair that is sure to see further adjustments to the general classification. The 15th stage starts in Castelrotto with a brief 1.8km section of relatively flat road before turning onto the 9km Alpe di Siusi climb with an average gradient of 8.3%.

The twisting, turning climb is sure to test the legs of the GC men just one day after the queen stage in which Alejandro Valverde shipped three minutes to his overall rivals and Steven Kruijswijk earned the first maglia rosa of his career. The Dutchman, stage 14 winner Esteban Chaves and 2013 champion Vincenzo Nibali have emerged as the podium contenders but there could be another shake up following the time trial today.

Tom Dumoulin, the stage 1 time trial winner in Apeldoorn, has abandoned the race, although the winner of the rolling Chianti test against the clock, Primoz Roglic, will start at 3:14pm and could add to his stage 9 success. However, it looks likely to be a battle between the GC men with domestiques riding within themselves and save their legs for the all important third week.

Australian Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) will be the first starter at 1:30pm local time with riders heading out onto the course at one minute intervals thereafter. The top-15 riders however have been given three minute intervals.

2016 Giro d'Italia stage 15 time trial start times