Giro d'Italia: Start times for stage 15 Alpe di Siusi time trial

Maglia rosa Steven Kruijswijk last off at 4:46PM

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the leader of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The third and final time trial of the 2016 Giro d'Italia is short at just 10.8 km but is almost exclusively an uphill affair that is sure to see further adjustments to the general classification. The 15th stage starts in Castelrotto with a brief 1.8km section of relatively flat road before turning onto the 9km Alpe di Siusi climb with an average gradient of 8.3%.

The twisting, turning climb is sure to test the legs of the GC men just one day after the queen stage in which Alejandro Valverde shipped three minutes to his overall rivals and Steven Kruijswijk earned the first maglia rosa of his career. The Dutchman, stage 14 winner Esteban Chaves and 2013 champion Vincenzo Nibali have emerged as the podium contenders but there could be another shake up following the time trial today.

Tom Dumoulin, the stage 1 time trial winner in Apeldoorn, has abandoned the race, although the winner of the rolling Chianti test against the clock, Primoz Roglic, will start at 3:14pm and could add to his stage 9 success. However, it looks likely to be a battle between the GC men with domestiques riding within themselves and save their legs for the all important third week.

Australian Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) will be the first starter at 1:30pm local time with riders heading out onto the course at one minute intervals thereafter. The top-15 riders however have been given three minute intervals.

2016 Giro d'Italia stage 15 time trial start times

#Rider Name (Country) TeamStart Time
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo13:30:00
2Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin13:31:00
3Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini13:32:00
4Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:33:00
5Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini13:34:00
6Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ13:35:00
7Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini13:36:00
8Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling13:37:00
9Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ13:38:00
10Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13:39:00
11Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data13:40:00
12Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:41:00
13Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:42:00
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ13:43:00
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:44:00
16Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13:45:00
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha13:46:00
18Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:47:00
19Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data13:48:00
20Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team13:49:00
21Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:50:00
22Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:51:00
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step13:52:00
24Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:53:00
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:54:00
26Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:55:00
27Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13:56:00
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge13:57:00
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ13:58:00
30Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge13:59:00
31Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha14:00:00
32Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:01:00
33Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast14:02:00
34Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:03:00
35Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:04:00
36Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:05:00
37Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal14:06:00
38Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:07:00
39Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:08:00
40Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:09:00
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Trestina-Southeast14:10:00
42Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:11:00
43Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team14:12:00
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14:13:00
45Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling14:14:00
46Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ14:15:00
47Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:16:00
48Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:17:00
49Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:18:00
50Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida14:19:00
51Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha14:20:00
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:21:00
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha14:22:00
54Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast14:23:00
55Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:24:00
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team14:25:00
57Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling14:26:00
58Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team14:27:00
59Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky14:28:00
60Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:29:00
61Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14:30:00
62Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky14:31:00
63Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast14:32:00
64Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14:33:00
65Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier Trestina-Southeast14:34:00
66Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14:35:00
67Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:36:00
68Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:37:00
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14:38:00
70Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:39:00
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team14:40:00
72Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team14:41:00
73Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:42:00
74Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:43:00
75Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:44:00
76Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:45:00
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal14:46:00
78Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Trestina-Southeast14:47:00
79Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:48:00
80David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky14:49:00
81Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data14:50:00
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:51:00
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:52:00
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal14:53:00
85Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin14:54:00
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:55:00
87Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:56:00
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data14:57:00
89Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale14:58:00
90Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14:59:00
91Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step15:00:00
92Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:01:00
93Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky15:02:00
94Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:03:00
95Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team15:04:00
96Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:05:00
97Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step15:06:00
98Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:07:00
99José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team15:08:00
100Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo15:09:00
101Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team15:10:00
102Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge15:11:00
103Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:12:00
104Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team15:13:00
105Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:14:00
106Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing15:15:00
107Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge15:16:00
108Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:17:00
109Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling15:18:00
110Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:19:00
111Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:20:00
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin15:21:00
113Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:22:00
114Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:23:00
115Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:24:00
116Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team15:25:00
117Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast15:26:00
118Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo15:27:00
119Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling15:28:00
120Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15:29:00
121Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha15:30:00
122Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:31:00
123Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha15:32:00
124Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team15:33:00
125Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data15:34:00
126Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15:35:00
127Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team15:36:00
128Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:37:00
129Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15:38:00
130Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:39:00
131Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15:40:00
132David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:41:00
133Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:42:00
134Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:43:00
135Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:44:00
136Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15:45:00
137Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:46:00
138Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15:47:00
139Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15:48:00
140Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:49:00
141Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:50:00
142Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data15:51:00
143Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step15:52:00
144Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15:53:00
145Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:54:00
146Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:55:00
147Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15:56:00
148Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:57:00
149Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:58:00
150Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky15:59:00
151Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16:00:00
152Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16:01:00
153Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal16:04:00
154Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16:07:00
155Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16:10:00
156Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step16:13:00
157Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale16:16:00
158Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team16:19:00
159Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data16:22:00
160Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling16:25:00
161Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16:28:00
162Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team16:31:00
163Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16:34:00
164Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:37:00
165Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge16:40:00
166Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:43:00
167Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:46:00